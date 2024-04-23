Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi

    In an upcoming IPL showdown, the Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant are set to take on the Gujarat Titans captained by Shubman Gill. As the teams gear up for battle, all eyes are on Pant's leadership skills, especially in the wake of recent setbacks, while Gill aims to steer his Titans to further success.

    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    The spotlight turns to Rishabh Pant's captaincy as the struggling Delhi Capitals seek a resurgence in their bowling department ahead of their clash with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. After two consecutive victories, DC suffered a significant setback with a crushing 67-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on home turf.

    The loss pushed DC to the eighth position, prompting a realization of the imperative to maintain playoff aspirations. Pant's decision-making during the match, notably misjudging the dew factor and the handling of bowlers, drew scrutiny.

    While Pant himself struggled with the bat, the team's opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner failed to provide a solid start, amplifying the pressure on the middle order. Although Jake Fraser-McGurk's heroic effort kept DC in contention, the lack of support hindered their pursuit of a daunting target.

    DC's bowling woes were glaring as SRH capitalized on short deliveries, exposing the need for disciplined line and length, especially with short boundaries at the Kotla. With Anrich Nortje's dip in form and Ishant Sharma's absence due to injury, the burden falls on the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav to step up.

    On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans, under Shubman Gill's leadership, aim to capitalize on their recent victory over Punjab Kings. With a balanced squad comprising experienced campaigners like David Miller and Rashid Khan, alongside promising talents such as Sai Sudharsan and Azmatullah Omarzai, the Titans seek consistency to climb higher in the standings.

    As the stage is set for an enticing showdown, both teams are poised to unleash their arsenal, with Pant and Gill spearheading their respective charges. The encounter promises fireworks as DC and GT lock horns in pursuit of crucial points in the IPL race.

    The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans kicks off at 7:30 PM, setting the stage for an evening of pulsating cricket action.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
