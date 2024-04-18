Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH)

    Witness Virat Kohli's electrifying dance moves to the chants of 'Chiku Chiku' during an IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    cricket IPL 2024: Video of RCB superstar Virat Kohli shaking leg to 'Chiku, Chiku' chants goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, renowned for his mastery with the bat on the cricket field, consistently dazzles both bowlers and fans alike with his relentless performances throughout the season. Yet, beyond his cricketing finesse, Kohli's ability to entertain shines brightly.

    During the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a memorable moment unfolded. As Kohli fielded near the boundary ropes, chants of 'Chiku Chiku' reverberated from the stands, a nickname bestowed upon him by a coach during his Ranji Trophy days.

    Responding to the enthusiastic cheers, Kohli showcased his dance moves, his body swaying in harmony with the rhythm of the crowd. This infectious energy adds an exhilarating dimension to the game, captivating spectators and leaving them spellbound.

    Despite Royal Challengers Bangalore's current position at the bottom of the table with just one win in seven matches, Kohli's spirited performance on and off the field continues to uplift fans. Stay tuned as RCB prepares to take on Kolkata Knight Riders next on Sunday.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
