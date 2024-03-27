Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, become first team to score 270+ runs in an IPL match

    In a remarkable achievement, Sunrisers Hyderabad carve their place in the annals of IPL history as the inaugural team to accumulate an astonishing 277 runs in the opening innings against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

    In a groundbreaking feat, Sunrisers Hyderabad etch their name in IPL history books by becoming the first team ever to amass a staggering 277 runs in the first innings against Mumbai India during IPL 2024, marking a monumental milestone in T20 cricket.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a colossal performance, posting an imposing total within their allotted 20 overs. It's evident that the hosts executed their game plan flawlessly. Had Tim David managed to seize that crucial catch in the second over, it would have drastically altered the course for the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, leaving them devoid of lingering regrets.

    Opting to bat first, SRH embarked on a blistering start, especially with opener Travis Head, making his debut for the franchise, showcasing remarkable hitting prowess right from the outset. Despite the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, Head's explosive innings ignited the pitch. MI missed a crucial opportunity to halt his rampage. The Australian left no stone unturned, swiftly notching a half-century off a mere 18 deliveries. Although Gerald Coetzee managed to dismiss the key player in the eighth over, SRH's onslaught persisted. Abhishek Sharma, stepping in for Rahul Tripathi, continued the onslaught, amassing runs at a rapid pace and reaching a fifty in just 16 balls.

