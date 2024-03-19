Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    The IPL introduces a groundbreaking Smart Replay System aimed at revolutionising decision-making processes in cricket.

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    n a bid to enhance the precision and efficiency of decision-making processes, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to unveil the Smart Replay System for the upcoming season. This innovative system, revealed to ESPNcricinfo, revolutionises the role of the TV umpire and Hawk-Eye operators, promising a seamless integration of technology and on-field adjudication.

    Under the Smart Replay System, the TV umpire will directly receive inputs from two Hawk-Eye operators stationed in the same room, equipped with a network of eight high-speed cameras strategically positioned across the ground. This eliminates the intermediary role of the TV broadcast director, streamlining the process for enhanced clarity and expediency.

    One of the notable improvements includes access to split-screen visuals, offering comprehensive views of crucial moments such as catches near the boundary rope or run-out situations. For instance, in scenarios where the ball is caught mid-air or overthrows occur, the system provides synchronised footage to ascertain the precise sequence of events, ensuring accurate decision-making.

    Furthermore, the Smart Replay System revolutionises stumpings and lbw reviews by presenting tri-vision footage, integrating side-on and front-on angles in a single frame. This amalgamation of viewpoints, captured at significantly higher frame rates compared to previous methods, provides umpires with unparalleled clarity to adjudicate stumpings and dismissals.

    Moreover, the system prioritises speed without compromising accuracy, particularly evident in lbw reviews. By swiftly identifying instances where the ball pitches outside leg, the system bypasses unnecessary steps, expediting the decision-making process.

    The implementation of the Smart Replay System underscores IPL's commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of the game. With its potential to minimise controversies and enhance the viewing experience, cricket fans eagerly anticipate its debut in IPL 2024, coinciding with the league's relentless pursuit of excellence.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conducted a comprehensive workshop to familiarise umpires with the new system, ensuring a seamless transition for the forthcoming season. With approximately 15 umpires, including both Indian and overseas officials, poised to utilise the Smart Replay System, IPL 2024 promises to set new benchmarks in cricket adjudication and entertainment.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
