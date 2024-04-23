Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's dominant 108 leads CSK to a first innings total of 210/4 at Chepauk

    At Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 108, helping CSK set an imposing total of 210/4 in their IPL fixture.

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 9:29 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess at Chepauk, posting an impressive total of 210/4 in their IPL match. Despite losing the toss, the team delivered a stellar performance, with notable contributions from Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, and Ajinkya Rahane. Read on for more details on their remarkable display.

    Thakur redeemed himself by dismissing Mitchell in the 6th over, but not before the Kiwi had amassed 45 runs in just 26 balls alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK concluded the powerplay with 49/2, marking the first instance this season where they scored below 50 during this phase.

    Gaikwad reached his fastest 50 of the season, off 28 balls, by the end of nine overs, with LSG utilizing six bowlers until then, conceding 74 runs.

    Ravindra Jadeja had another go at number 4 but struggled, managing just 16 runs from 19 balls before being dismissed by Mohsin Khan.

    Gaikwad then partnered with Shivam Dube to add 104 runs for the 4th wicket. Gaikwad reached a century in 56 balls, remaining unbeaten on 108 from 60 balls, comprising 12 fours and 3 sixes.

    Shivam Dube displayed his class once again, ruthlessly punishing the bowlers with 3 fours and 7 sixes to score 66 runs in just 27 balls.

    MS Dhoni faced the final ball of the innings and fittingly concluded it in style with a boundary. Matt Henry (1/28) stood out among the bowlers, with Yash (1/47) and Mohsin (1/50) claiming a wicket each. Krunal Pandya delivered two tidy overs, while Ravi Bishnoi conceded 19 runs in his two overs.

    Highest individual scores for CSK (IPL)

    127 - Murali Vijay vs RR, Chennai, 2010
    117* - Shane Watson vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2018 final
    116* - Michael Hussey vs PBKS, Mohali, 2008
    113 - Murali Vijay vs DC, Chennai, 2012 Q2
    108* - Ruturaj Gaikwad vs LSG, Chennai, 2024

    Century partnerships for 4th wicket or below for CSK

    109* - MS Dhoni & S Badrinath vs KKR, Kolkata, 2010
    108* - MS Dhoni & David Hussey vs SRH, Ranchi, 2014
    104 - Ruturaj Gaikwad & Shivam Dube vs LSG, Chennai, 2024
    102* - Ambati Rayudu & Ravindra Jadeja vs MI, Delhi, 2021
    101 - MS Dhoni & Ambati Rayudu vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

    Also Read: IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's exceptional form and future prospects; Insights from Michael Hussey

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 9:35 PM IST
