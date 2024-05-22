IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with a depleted Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could be on the verge of one of the greatest turnarounds in IPL history. Initially written off from playoff contention, RCB has defied all odds, winning six consecutive games to make an incredible comeback. Their upcoming clash with Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator promises to be a thrilling encounter.

As RCB faces the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it promises to be a royal battle in every sense. Led by Faf du Plessis and powered by Virat Kohli, RCB enters the match with six straight wins, while Sanju Samson's side has faced four consecutive losses and one washout. Momentum is with RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore could be scripting one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. RCB's comeback echoes Liverpool's dramatic revival in the 2019 Champions League, fighting back from the brink of elimination. Their resurgence is nothing short of heroic, spectacular, and defiant. Initially written off from playoff contention, RCB defied all odds to win six consecutive games, a feat unmatched this IPL season. While the IPL has seen impressive unbeaten runs before—RCB themselves had a seven-game winning streak in 2011—no streak has been as dramatic. RCB’s resurgence is the story of the 2024 season.

Head-to-Head

RR and RCB have a close head-to-head record (RR 13 - 15 RCB). Since 2020, RCB has dominated with a 7:3 record. In knockout games, both teams have more losses than wins (RCB: 6 wins, 9 losses; RR: 4 wins, 5 losses).

Rajasthan Royals - Injury and Availability: All players are available except Jos Buttler, who is with the national team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Injury and Availability: Will Jacks and Reece Topley are with the national team.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran

Also Read: Jofra Archer set make England return after 382-day absence due to injury

Latest Videos