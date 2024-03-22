Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Bollywood stars and cricket icons set to thrill the fans in attendance

    Get ready for a dazzling spectacle as the IPL 2024 opening ceremony prepares to captivate audiences with the presence of Bollywood luminaries and cricket legends.

    Cricket IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Bollywood stars and cricket legends set to thrill the fans in attendance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    Excitement is brewing as the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on Friday in Chennai. The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match, promising a riveting start to the world's biggest T20 league. Prior to the match, fans can look forward to a spectacular opening ceremony, featuring performances by Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, renowned singer Sonu Nigam, and musical maestro AR Rahman.

    Amidst the anticipation, cricket fans eagerly await the return of Virat Kohli to competitive cricket as Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kohli, after a two-month hiatus, will step back into action, having played only two T20 matches (against Afghanistan in January) since IPL 2023. Speculations linger regarding his inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

    Despite Royal Challengers Bangalore's sixth-place finish in the previous season's IPL, Kohli showcased his batting prowess, securing the fourth position in the Orange Cap race with an impressive tally of 639 runs. With uncertainties surrounding his future in Team India, Kohli finds support from RCB legend Chris Gayle, who believes Kohli still has many years ahead to excel across all formats.

    As Kohli gears up to face CSK, fans anticipate his performance, whether as an opener or in his usual No. 3 spot. Holding the record for the most runs in IPL history with 7263 runs in 237 outings, Kohli is poised to make his mark once again. Additionally, he is just 73 runs away from surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record of 1057 runs as the top run-scorer against CSK in IPL history, having already amassed 985 runs against the formidable franchise.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain osf

    IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain

    Cricket IPL 2024: Ahead of opener against RCB, CSK release official 'Whistle Podu' anthem (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Ahead of opener against RCB, CSK release official 'Whistle Podu' anthem (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    cricket IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Rishabh Pant's return steals the spotlight osf

    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Rishabh Pant's return steals the spotlight

    Recent Stories

    Special PM Modi in Bhutan: 'It's sensitive, security-oriented, significant'

    PM Modi in Bhutan: 'It's sensitive, security-oriented, significant'

    BREAKING ED granted 10 day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise case gcw

    BREAKING: ED granted 10 day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise case

    Betrayal of people of Delhi': Kejriwal's wife breaks silence on his arrest; lauds CM as 'Janardan' gcw

    'Betrayal of people of Delhi': Kejriwal's wife breaks silence on his arrest; lauds CM as 'Janardan'

    Holi 2024: 7 effective home remedies to remove colors from skin & hair gcw eai

    Holi 2024: 7 effective home remedies to remove colors from skin & hair

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad opens up about CSK captaincy change after Dhoni's announcement (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon