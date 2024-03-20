Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here

    Bollywood icons AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Sonu Nigam are set to dazzle at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, adding to the excitement ahead of the tournament's kickoff on March 22.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and music icon AR Rahman are set to headline the star-studded opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 22. Joining them will be playback sensation Sonu Nigam and versatile actor Tiger Shroff, adding to the excitement of the event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the season.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Scheduled to commence thirty minutes before the toss at 7:00 pm, the IPL 2024 opening ceremony promises a captivating start to the cricketing extravaganza. Following the ceremony, MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis will participate in the toss at 7:30 pm, with the match scheduled to commence at 8:00 pm.

    Notably, evening matches will kick off at 8:00 pm, while daytime fixtures will begin at 3:30 pm.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 6:14 PM IST
