    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch convincing 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants

    Delhi Capitals bounced back to form with an impressive 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Led by Kuldeep Yadav, the bowling attack restricted LSG to 167/7, while the middle order's strong performance ensured a successful chase, marking DC's second win of the season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

    The Delhi Capitals bounced back to form with a convincing 6-wicket triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants. Led by Kuldeep Yadav, the bowling attack restricted LSG to 167/7 before the middle order's resurgence paved the way for DC's second win of the season.

    Early in the innings, David Warner fell victim to Yash Thakur's bowling prowess, setting the tone for the match. Although Prithvi Shaw contributed 32 runs off 22 balls, his dismissal by Ravi Bishnoi in the first over left DC at 62/1 by the end of the powerplay. However, the hosts' excellent performance over the next four overs, conceding just 13 runs and dismissing Shaw, swung the momentum in their favor.

    Making his IPL debut, Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his batting prowess by smashing 5 sixes and 2 fours on his way to scoring 55 runs off 35 deliveries, giving DC the upper hand once again.

    Rishabh Pant played a crucial innings, adding 41 runs from 24 balls, including 4 fours and 2 well-struck sixes. Despite Fraser-McGurk and Pant's dismissals by Naveen-ul-Haq and Bishnoi respectively, Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope calmly guided DC to victory, securing the win against the hosts.

    Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with 2/25. Yash Thakur was brilliant again conceding just 31 and dismissing Warner early. Naveen held the fort as well conceding 24 in his 3 overs. Arshad Khan making his LSG debut conceded 34 in 3.1 overs with Krunal Pandya having a bad outing conceding 21 off a single over and finishing his 3 with 0/45.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
