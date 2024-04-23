IPL 2024: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad break MS Dhoni 17 year old record

Ruturaj Gaikwad's historic century as CSK captain steals the spotlight in the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants, surpassing MS Dhoni's batting record and setting a new milestone for the team.

For the first time in 17 years, Ruturaj Gaikwad outshines MS Dhoni as CSK captain with a monumental feat in IPL 2024 match against LSG. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube unleashed havoc upon the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, propelling CSK to a commanding total of 210/4 in 20 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gaikwad's unbeaten century, coupled with Dube's blistering 66, highlighted CSK's dominance. Adding to the excitement, MS Dhoni graced the pitch and sealed the innings with a boundary. Gaikwad, leading CSK in place of Dhoni this season, remained unbeaten on 108*.

This historic century marks the first instance of a CSK captain achieving such a feat in the IPL, setting a new record for the team. Gaikwad's monumental innings, comprising 12 fours and 3 sixes, surpassed MS Dhoni's highest IPL score of 84*. Notably, Gaikwad's achievement is distinguished by his role as an opener compared to Dhoni's middle-order position, ensuring he faced more deliveries.

Gaikwad's exceptional century, supported by Dube's explosive fifty, anchored Chennai Super Kings' challenging total against Lucknow Super Giants. Their partnership of 104 runs for the fourth wicket revitalized CSK's innings after a sluggish start. Gaikwad's exquisite strokeplay and Dube's aggressive batting propelled CSK's resurgence, igniting the team's momentum for a formidable total.