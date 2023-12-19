IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins, Travis Head send special message to fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad (WATCH)
Pat Cummins and Travis Head, newly acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad, express their enthusiasm and gratitude in special messages for the SRH fanbase.
In a historic moment during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, Pat Cummins and Travis Head made headlines at the IPL auction. Pat Cummins became the first player in IPL auction history to surpass the 20 Crore mark. The cricketing world was abuzz as Cummins, fresh off leading Australia to the World Cup 2023 title, garnered immense attention at the auction.
Amidst an intense bidding war, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious, securing Cummins' services for a substantial INR 20.50 Crore. This groundbreaking acquisition positions Cummins as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions.
Following the momentous deal, Cummins conveyed his enthusiasm for joining SRH in the upcoming IPL season. In a video message shared by SRH on X, he expressed his excitement, mentioning his previous experiences in Hyderabad and looking forward to contributing alongside fellow Australian, Travis Head.
Notably, this record-breaking feat by Cummins eclipsed the previous record held by England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was purchased for Rs 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings. Cummins' entry into the 20 crore club has undeniably altered the dynamics of IPL auction history.
Travis Head, recognized as Australia's World Cup hero, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 6.80 crore. In his initial communication with SRH, Head expressed his excitement at the prospect of joining the 'Orange Army' and conveyed his familiarity with the franchise, having heard numerous positive stories about it.
Head played a pivotal role in Australia's World Cup 2023 triumph, particularly shining in the final where his masterful innings of 137 runs from 120 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium played a crucial part in securing victory. This exceptional performance not only contributed to Australia's sixth World Cup title but also earned him the distinction of being the seventh batter to score a century in a World Cup final.
Discussing his IPL statistics, Travis Head has participated in 10 matches, accumulating 205 runs at an impressive average of 29.29. Notably, he showcased an excellent strike rate of 138.51, with a highest score of 75. Additionally, Head has demonstrated his all-around capabilities by taking two wickets in the IPL, albeit with an economy rate slightly on the higher side at 10.12.
- 1166 players
- 2015 season
- 2017
- 2017 season
- 2023 ODI World Cup
- 2024 T20 World Cup
- 2024 auction
- 205 runs
- 30 overseas players
- 77 slots
- AB De Villiers
- Adam Milne
- Alzarri Joseph
- Ashton Agar
- Ashton Turner
- Associate nations
- Auction Highlights
- Australia
- Base Price
- CSK icon
- Chris Jordan
- Chris Lynn
- Colin Ingram
- Colin Munro
- Corey Anderson
- Cricket
- Cricket News
- D'Arcy Short
- Daniel Sams
- Daniel Worrall
- Daryl Mitchell
- David Wiese
- Dawid Malan
- Dubai
- Dwaine Pretorius
- ESPNcricinfo
- Gerald Coetzee
- Gus Atkinson
- Harry Brook
- Harshal Patel
- INR 1 CR
- INR 1 crore
- INR 1.5 CR
- INR 1.5 crore
- INR 2 crore
- IPL
- IPL 2024
- IPL Auction Excitement.
- IPL absence
- IPL auction list
- IPL franchises
- IPL handle
- IPL marketing
- Jason Holder
- Jimmy Neesham
- Josh Hazlewood
- Josh Inglis
- June
- KKR
- Kane Richardson
- Kedar Jadhav
- Kyle Jamieson
- MS Dhoni
- Marchant de Lange
- Martin Guptill
- Michael Bracewell
- Mitchell Marsh
- Mitchell Starc
- Mitchell Starc return
- Mohammad Nabi
- Moises Henriques
- New Zealand
- ODI World Cup
- ODI World Cup performances
- Pat Cummins
- Phil Salt
- Player Auction
- Player Messages
- Player of the Match
- RCB
- RCB tenure
- Rachin Ravindra
- Riley Meredith
- Rishabh Pant
- Rovman Powell
- Sam Billings
- Sean Abbott
- Shardul Thakur
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Sports
- Steven Smith
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- T20 Cricket
- T20 World Cup
- Tim Southee
- Tom Curran
- Travis Head
- Tymal Mills
- USD 120
- USD 180
- USD 240
- Umesh Yadav
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Wayne Parnell
- World Cup trophy
- anticipation
- base price
- bidding wars
- capped Indian players
- chennai super kings
- competitive auction
- cricket enthusiasts
- delhi capitals
- desert city backdrop
- franchises
- gujarat titans
- highest base price
- hugh edmeades
- initial list
- injury
- ip 2024 auction live
- ip 2024 auction live blog
- ip 2024 auction live news
- ip 2024 auction live stream
- ipl 2024 auction
- ipl 2024 auction dubai
- ipl 2024 auction latest news
- ipl 2024 auction list of players sold
- ipl 2024 auction list of players unsold
- ipl 2024 auction news
- ipl 2024 auction top bids
- kolkata knight riders
- lucknow super giants
- mallika sagar
- mumbai indians
- overseas players
- players
- promotional strategies
- punjab kings
- rajasthan royals
- royal challengers bangalore
- sensational remark
- skillsets
- slots to fill
- social media excitement
- social media frenzy
- strike rate 138.51
- top bids ipl 2024 auction
- uncapped players
- video teaser