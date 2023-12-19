Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins, Travis Head send special message to fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Pat Cummins and Travis Head, newly acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad, express their enthusiasm and gratitude in special messages for the SRH fanbase.

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins, Travis Head send special message to fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    In a historic moment during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, Pat Cummins and Travis Head made headlines at the IPL auction. Pat Cummins became the first player in IPL auction history to surpass the 20 Crore mark. The cricketing world was abuzz as Cummins, fresh off leading Australia to the World Cup 2023 title, garnered immense attention at the auction.

    Amidst an intense bidding war, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious, securing Cummins' services for a substantial INR 20.50 Crore. This groundbreaking acquisition positions Cummins as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions.

    Following the momentous deal, Cummins conveyed his enthusiasm for joining SRH in the upcoming IPL season. In a video message shared by SRH on X, he expressed his excitement, mentioning his previous experiences in Hyderabad and looking forward to contributing alongside fellow Australian, Travis Head.

    Notably, this record-breaking feat by Cummins eclipsed the previous record held by England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was purchased for Rs 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings. Cummins' entry into the 20 crore club has undeniably altered the dynamics of IPL auction history.

    Travis Head, recognized as Australia's World Cup hero, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 6.80 crore. In his initial communication with SRH, Head expressed his excitement at the prospect of joining the 'Orange Army' and conveyed his familiarity with the franchise, having heard numerous positive stories about it.

    Head played a pivotal role in Australia's World Cup 2023 triumph, particularly shining in the final where his masterful innings of 137 runs from 120 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium played a crucial part in securing victory. This exceptional performance not only contributed to Australia's sixth World Cup title but also earned him the distinction of being the seventh batter to score a century in a World Cup final.

    Discussing his IPL statistics, Travis Head has participated in 10 matches, accumulating 205 runs at an impressive average of 29.29. Notably, he showcased an excellent strike rate of 138.51, with a highest score of 75. Additionally, Head has demonstrated his all-around capabilities by taking two wickets in the IPL, albeit with an economy rate slightly on the higher side at 10.12.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction snt

    Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction

    IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore meme fest explodes snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

    IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord is back' - Video of Shardul Thakur wearing CSK jersey after reunion goes viral (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: 'Lord is back' - Video of Shardul Thakur wearing CSK jersey after reunion goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Chennai Super Kings secures Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore in IPL 2024 auction osf

    IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings secures Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12 to iPhone 16 Top 6 most awaited smartphone launches of 2024 gcw

    OnePlus 12 to iPhone 16: Top 6 most-awaited smartphone launches of 2024

    Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction snt

    Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction

    Kerala's first floating bridge in Varkala beach rkn

    Kerala's first floating bridge in Varkala beach

    Karnataka: Girlfriend's family allegedly strips boyfriend's uncle and assaults in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Girlfriend’s family allegedly strips boyfriend’s uncle and assaults in Haveri

    Biryani to Rogan Josh-7 popular Indian dishes for Christmas Eve RBA EAI

    Biryani to Rogan Josh-7 popular Indian dishes for Christmas Eve

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon