Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player

    Andre Russell lends support to Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player David Wiese, highlighting unity within the KKR camp ahead of IPL.

    cricket IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 8:50 PM IST

    Amidst recent criticism from former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder David Wiese, Andre Russell has come forward in support of the team's head coach, Chandrakant Pandit. Wiese had described Pandit's coaching style as "militant," suggesting that several foreign players in the KKR squad were displeased with his stringent approach during the previous IPL season. However, Russell, a key member of the KKR squad, offered a contrasting perspective, emphasizing the need for professionalism and adaptation to the coach's philosophy.

    Russell commended Pandit for his contributions to the team's success, highlighting the positive outcomes achieved under his guidance. Pandit, renowned for his disciplined coaching approach, assumed the role of KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum. Despite differing opinions on Pandit's coaching methods, Russell's endorsement underscores the respect and unity within the KKR camp as they strive for success in the IPL.

    “I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well,” he added.

    Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England's head coach job.

    “He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff.

    “Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who've played all over the world, they don't need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time.

    "So, that was tough,” said Wiese on the podcast ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer' recently.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad osf

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup osf

    Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli against T20 criticism ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup

    cricket Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter osf

    Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad osf

    IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj replaces Prasidh Krishna for the Rajasthan Royals squad

    NIA court sentences 4 terrorists to life in Babbar Khalsa International terror conspiracy case AJR

    NIA court sentences 4 terrorists to life in Babbar Khalsa International terror conspiracy case

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests a key conspirator following massive raids across 3 states AJR

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests a key conspirator following massive raids across 3 states

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will have to wait longer for Suryakumar Yadav's comeback amid struggles

    To bully others is vintage Congress culture': PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI AJR

    'To bully others is vintage Congress culture': PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon