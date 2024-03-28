IPL 2024: Andre Russell backs KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player

Andre Russell lends support to Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach Chandrakant Pandit amidst criticism from former player David Wiese, highlighting unity within the KKR camp ahead of IPL.

Amidst recent criticism from former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder David Wiese, Andre Russell has come forward in support of the team's head coach, Chandrakant Pandit. Wiese had described Pandit's coaching style as "militant," suggesting that several foreign players in the KKR squad were displeased with his stringent approach during the previous IPL season. However, Russell, a key member of the KKR squad, offered a contrasting perspective, emphasizing the need for professionalism and adaptation to the coach's philosophy.

Russell commended Pandit for his contributions to the team's success, highlighting the positive outcomes achieved under his guidance. Pandit, renowned for his disciplined coaching approach, assumed the role of KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022, succeeding Brendon McCullum. Despite differing opinions on Pandit's coaching methods, Russell's endorsement underscores the respect and unity within the KKR camp as they strive for success in the IPL.

“I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well,” he added.

Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England's head coach job.

“He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff.

“Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who've played all over the world, they don't need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time.

"So, that was tough,” said Wiese on the podcast ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer' recently.

