    India vs West Indies 2023: Rain threatens 2nd ODI clash at Barbados

    The much-anticipated 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Barbados is on the horizon, but there are concerns about the weather forecast. As the two cricketing giants prepare to face off, the threat of rain looms over the match, potentially playing spoilsport.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    India and West Indies are all set to face off in the second ODI of the ongoing 3-match series in Barbados today. As the teams gear up for the match, the weather forecast raises concerns, with rain likely to play spoilsport during the game. With key players such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah absent, the replacements have a significant opportunity to impress skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and selectors for future tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

    As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the exciting encounter, the weather conditions in Barbados have already led to rain. The chances of rain during match time are moderate, and the humidity is expected to be around 80 to 85 percent, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

    West Indies' batting lineup has struggled throughout India's tour of the Caribbean, with disappointing performances in both Test matches and the first ODI. To give India some competition in the remaining matches, the West Indies batters need to step up and deliver for their bowlers. Coach Darren Sammy is likely to be stern with his players, urging them to improve their recent performance and avoid any further mistakes.

    As the cricketing action unfolds in Barbados, both teams will have to keep a close eye on the weather and make strategic decisions to secure victory in the face of potential rain interruptions.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Joe Root's Incredible one-handed catch sends back Marnus Labuschagne (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
