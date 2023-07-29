Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Joe Root's Incredible one-handed catch sends back Marnus Labuschagne (WATCH)

    The Ashes 2023 Test series between England and Australia at the Oval continues to produce breathtaking moments on the cricket field. On day two of the final Test match, England's captain, Joe Root, showcased cricketing brilliance with an extraordinary one-handed catch in the slips, dismissing the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne. 

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    The ongoing fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at the Oval witnessed a moment of brilliance from England's skipper, Joe Root. On day two of the Test, Australia was building their innings at 91/1 when Root's one-handed screamer in the slips sent back the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne to the pavilion. After England had posted a total of 283 runs in their first innings, thanks to notable contributions from Harry Brook (85), Ben Duckett (41), and Chris Woakes (36), Australia began their response on day two at 61/1. The overnight batters, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, looked poised to further strengthen Australia's position.

    However, it was Mark Wood who provided England with the breakthrough they desperately sought. With a brilliant delivery, Wood induced an edge from Marnus, who could only helplessly watch the ball travel between the keeper Jonny Bairstow and first slip Joe Root. Showing exceptional reflexes and athleticism, Root extended his hand and snatched the ball out of thin air after it had seemingly gone past him.

    The stunning one-handed catch by the seasoned Englishman sent Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion, departing for just 9 runs from 82 balls. This dismissal not only marked a crucial breakthrough for England but also dealt a blow to Australia's batting line-up, reducing them to 91/2.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Bairstow misses run-out chance, Ashwin praises Umpire's decision (WATCH)

    Joe Root's remarkable display of fielding left fans and players in awe, emphasising the importance of exceptional catching in Test cricket. The Ashes series has always been known for producing thrilling moments on the field, and Root's catch will undoubtedly go down as one of the highlights of this year's Ashes.

