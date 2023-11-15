Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs NZ WC semifinal: Disney+ Hotstar sets new streaming record with over 51 million viewers

    In a historic moment, Disney+ Hotstar achieved a groundbreaking streaming record during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand, reaching an unprecedented 51 million concurrent viewers.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    In the India versus New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final match, Disney+ Hotstar achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching an unprecedented 51 million concurrent viewers, breaking its own previous record of 44 million set during the India versus South Africa match on November 5.

    Disney's video streaming service, Disney+ Hotstar, has been consistently setting new benchmarks in India's competitive streaming landscape. This recent success can be attributed to its strategic move of offering free ad-supported streaming of major cricket events, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the Asia Cup, to mobile users in India. The decision to make these events accessible to a broader audience aims to contribute to the overall growth of the streaming ecosystem, as stated by Sajith Sivanandan, the head of Disney+ Hotstar, in June 2023.

    Also Read: IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
