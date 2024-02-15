Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel receive Test caps, set to make their debuts

    The much-anticipated resumption of the India vs England Test series brings excitement as Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel make their debut with the coveted Test caps.

    As the India vs England Test series resumes after a long break, the stakes are high with the series level at 1-1. The third Test, a pivotal encounter, holds the key to shaping the trajectory of the competition. Notably, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have been awarded their maiden Test caps, adding an element of intrigue to how the relatively inexperienced Indian lineup will fare against England.

    For Sarfaraz Khan, in particular, this marks a significant milestone, having consistently impressed selectors with his prolific run-scoring performances in domestic cricket. As the third Test unfolds, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await to witness the debutants' contributions and how they adapt to the challenges presented by the formidable England team.

    Beyond the debutantes, the match promises potential milestone moments, with R Ashwin on the cusp of reaching 500 Test wickets and James Anderson eyeing his 700th Test wicket, adding further excitement to this crucial encounter. Stay tuned for live score updates as the action unfolds in this highly anticipated Test match.

    Also Read: Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH)

