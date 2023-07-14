IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli approaches 100, India extends lead to 250 runs at Lunch on Day 3

India showcased a commanding batting performance on day three of the Test match against West Indies, extending their lead and asserting their dominance. Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive knock of 171 runs and Virat Kohli's steady innings propelled India to a formidable position.

Lunch on the third day will be served, and India will have another session. India has accumulated 88 runs in 29 overs during this session, increasing their lead to 250. After 142 overs, their score stands at 400/4, showcasing their dominance in the first Test match in Dominica. The West Indies managed to take two wickets in the morning session but have struggled with their bowling and Virat Kohli is approaching yet another hundred.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli continued their innings on the third day. Both batsmen displayed stability and kept the scoreboard ticking. They maintained a good scoring rate today and capitalised on any loose deliveries. Jaiswal reached a significant milestone by scoring 150 runs, making him the third Indian player to achieve this feat in their debut Test.

West Indies seemed to be in a dire situation until Alzarri Joseph broke the partnership. The 110-run stand was disrupted when Jaiswal nicked one to the wicketkeeper. Disappointed, he left the field after a remarkable innings of 171 runs from 387 balls. The hosts swiftly took another wicket as Kemar Roach dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for three runs on the first ball of the day.

Also Read: BCCI and CSA announce fixtures for India's tour of South Africa

Kohli persevered at the other end and completed his 29th Test fifty. Ravindra Jadeja joined him in the middle and played aggressively from the beginning. They have accumulated a partnership of 44 runs so far and will head to lunch without losing any wickets. Kohli remains unbeaten on 72 and is nearing his 29th Test century. Jadeja has looked impressive with his score of 21, and both batsmen aim to continue batting for a long duration in the afternoon session.