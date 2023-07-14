Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BCCI and CSA announce fixtures for India's tour of South Africa

    The cricket boards of India and South Africa, BCCI and CSA respectively, have revealed the eagerly awaited fixtures for the upcoming tour between the two nations

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have jointly announced the fixtures for India's highly anticipated tour of South Africa in the 2023-24 season. The tour, set to take place in December and January, will feature an exciting lineup of matches across all formats of the game.

    Kicking off the tour will be a thrilling three-match T20I series, which promises to showcase the fierce competition between the two cricketing powerhouses. Following the T20Is, cricket fans can look forward to a gripping three-match ODI series, where the teams will battle it out for supremacy in the fifty-over format.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic Test debut - A look at records broken by the centurion

    Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity.”

    Mr Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: “I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout.”

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: India's dominant display; Jaiswal's debut century and Sharma's hundred propel India to lead

    The announcement of the tour schedule has generated immense excitement among cricket enthusiasts, as it promises a thrilling contest between India and South Africa, two nations with rich cricketing traditions. The BCCI and CSA have meticulously planned the fixtures to ensure a competitive and enthralling cricketing experience for players and fans alike.

    The detailed schedule for India's tour of South Africa in 2023-24 is as follows:

    T20I series
    1st T20I: Sunday, 10th December 2023 - Venue: Durban
    2nd T20I: Tuesday, 12th December 2023 - Venue: Gqeberha
    3rd T20I: Thursday, 14th December 2023 - Venue: Johannesburg

    ODIs series
    1st ODI: Sunday, 17th December 2023 - Venue: Johannesburg
    2nd ODI: Tuesday, 19th December 2023 - Venue: Gqeberha
    3rd ODI: Thursday, 21st December 2023 - Venue: Paarl

    Tests series
    1st Test: Tuesday, 26th December 2023 to Saturday, 30th December 2023 - Venue: Centurion
    2nd Test: Wednesday, 3rd January 2024 to Sunday, 7th January 2024 - Venue: Cape Town

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 7:08 PM IST
