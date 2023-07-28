Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: After India's win, Rohit Sharma hints at batting order experiments ahead of World Cup

    Following India's triumph in the first ODI against West Indies, Rohit Sharma explains the team's strategic batting order experiments ahead of the upcoming World Cup. 

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: After India's win, Rohit Sharma hints at batting order experiments ahead of World Cup osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 8:35 PM IST

    Following India's victory in the first ODI against West Indies, Rohit Sharma explained the team's approach of experimenting with the batting order. The match saw Rohit himself batting outside the top-six for only the second time since 2013, and Virat Kohli did not get the opportunity to bat at all. India made several changes to their lineup during the modest chase of 115, seeking to fine-tune their strategy ahead of the upcoming World Cup later this year. The Kensington Oval pitch provided ample assistance to bowlers, resulting in 15 wickets falling to spin. Despite losing five wickets, India managed to secure the victory, with Ishan Kishan's impressive half-century instilling confidence in the team management as they finalise the World Cup squad.

    The first match saw Kuldeep Yadav preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal, and he made the most of the opportunity, combining with Ravindra Jadeja to dismantle the West Indies' batting lineup. India also experimented with Mukesh Kumar, who delivered a decent performance in his debut game.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

    Additionally, they tried Hardik Pandya as the opening bowler, yielding some success. These experiments are likely to continue in the second ODI as India aims to secure the series victory and extend their winning streak against West Indies in ODIs to 10 games.

    On the other hand, West Indies face significant challenges and adjustments ahead. Their batting has been disappointing, with four of the top five batsmen reaching double digits but failing to post significant scores. However, the bowling displayed promise, containing India despite their low total. Shai Hope, the top-scorer with 43 runs, will be looking for support from the other end and expecting better shot-making applications from the team's batters in the forthcoming matches.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli equals Ross Taylor in ODI catches, sets sights on breaking Indian record

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 8:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup osf

    Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup

    Cricket Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst osf

    Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst

    Cricket India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland osf

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

    Recent Stories

    Kothimbir Vadi to Kanda Poha: 6 tasty Maharashtrian breakfast recipes vma

    Kothimbir Vadi to Kanda Poha: 6 tasty Maharashtrian breakfast recipes

    Improved digestion to heart health: 7 health benefits of Celery ATG EAI

    Improved digestion to heart health: 7 health benefits of Celery

    Stimulating senses: Top 6 sensory activities for babies' development LMA

    Stimulating senses: Top 6 sensory activities for babies' development

    Blood sugar regulation to bone health support: 7 miraculous benefits of Eggplants ATG EAI

    Blood sugar regulation to bone health support: 7 miraculous benefits of Eggplants

    Football Messi's US sojourn: Impact of Inter Miami star on Major League Soccer osf

    Messi's US sojourn: Impact of Inter Miami star on Major League Soccer

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon