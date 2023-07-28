IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli equals Ross Taylor in ODI catches, sets sights on breaking Indian record

Virat Kohli, the celebrated Indian cricketer, showcased his brilliance on the field as he equaled New Zealand's Ross Taylor in the elite list of cricketers with the most ODI catches during India's dominant five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI match in Barbados.

During India's commanding five-wicket triumph over West Indies in the first ODI encounter, Virat Kohli further solidified his position in an exclusive list, adding another major accolade to his illustrious cricketing career. Despite not having the opportunity to bat in the match, Kohli showcased his brilliance on the field by pulling off a stunning catch at second slip to dismiss Romario Shepherd. This catch marked Kohli's 142nd catch in ODI cricket, placing him tied in the fourth spot alongside New Zealand's Ross Taylor in terms of cricketers with the most ODI catches.

The all-time record for the highest number of ODI catches is held by Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene, boasting a staggering 218 catches. Following closely in second place is Australia's Ricky Ponting with 160 catches. Kohli is now eyeing the milestone of becoming the highest-placed Indian cricketer on the list, aiming to surpass Mohammed Azharuddin, who currently holds the third position with 156 catches.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

In the exciting opening One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados, left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja masterminded the rout of a struggling West Indies team. The home team, previously defeated 1-0 in the two-Test series, were brushed aside for a mere 114 runs off 23 overs after being put into bat. Yadav's wrist-spin proved to be particularly challenging for the West Indies batsmen, who struggled to cope with the variations he offered.

While India comfortably chased down the modest target, led by Ishan Kishan's belligerent 52, the loss of three wickets near the end of the chase slightly dimmed the shine of the victory. This match also served as an audition for younger batting aspirants ahead of the World Cup, with Virat Kohli not featuring and captain Rohit Sharma entering the fray only at the fall of the fifth wicket. As Kohli continues to achieve milestones and make significant contributions to the team's success, cricket fans eagerly await his next move on the field.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test