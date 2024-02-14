Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder

    In a significant shake-up in the ICC rankings, Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan has claimed the top spot as the No.1 all-rounder, displacing Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who held the position for over five years.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Nabi has now taken over as the No.1 ranked all-rounder in the ICC rankings, replacing Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who held the position for over five years. Shakib, sidelined due to an eye condition, has been absent from the Bangladesh team since the ODI World Cup in India last year but continues to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League for Rangpur Riders.

    Nabi secured the top spot after his impressive performance, scoring 136 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of a three-match series in Pallekele. Despite a challenging chase of 382, Nabi's century at No. 7, along with Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 149, showcased Afghanistan's resilience. Additionally, Nabi's contribution included taking a wicket in the same match, propelling him one place up to the seventh position in the latest ICC ODI bowlers' ranking.

    The ICC rankings also saw South Africa's Keshav Maharaj leading among bowlers, while Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga climbed 14 spots to reach the 26th position, and Dilshan Madushanka rose by four places to secure the 33rd position. In the batting list, Charith Asalanka from Sri Lanka moved up by five places to 15th after his unbeaten 97 in the second ODI, while Pathum Nissanka climbed ten spots to 18th following his impressive unbeaten 210 in the series opener.

    Shifting focus to Test cricket, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson ascended six places to eighth in the Test bowling chart after his six-wicket haul against South Africa in the series opener at Mount Maunganui. Furthermore, he advanced two places to claim the 13th spot in the Test all-rounders' list.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
