Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand

    Australia's cricket stalwart, David Warner, anticipates a challenging reception as the world champions kick off a T20 series against New Zealand in Wellington.

    cricket AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Australia's David Warner is bracing for a challenging reception from New Zealand fans as the world champions gear up for a T20 series starting in Wellington on Wednesday, followed by a two-Test series. Eight years ago, Warner accused New Zealand fans of hurling "derogatory and vulgar" abuse during Australia's last Test tour in 2016. Despite the anticipation of more taunting from Black Caps supporters, the 37-year-old, who retired from Test cricket in January, emphasized the neighbourly rivalry between the two nations, acknowledging that both sides enjoy trying to outdo each other in sports.

    "In all honesty, being neighbours, we expect the crowd to come at us with everything they've got," Warner remarked.

    Having encountered personal attacks from the New Zealand crowd in the past, Warner, who plans to retire from white-ball cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, emphasized that Australia would remain focused on their game and ignore the external noise.

    "If they choose to get personal, that's their prerogative. I just focus on my game," Warner stated. "Everyone has their own character. If you've paid to attend and choose to engage in verbal abuse, you have to live with that choice."

    The veteran batsman, with 3,067 runs in T20 cricket since his 2009 debut, expressed his enjoyment of playing in New Zealand despite past encounters with vocal fans. Warner hopes that a T20 series victory for Australia can set a positive tone heading into the first Test in Wellington on February 29, aiming for success not only in the short format but also in the longer format of the game.

    "It would be a fantastic achievement, not just for T20 cricket but also for the team to secure a Test series win here," Warner added. The concluding Test will take place in Christchurch from March 8-12.

    Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot snt

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot

    cricket India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot osf

    India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma attributes record victory to the art of 'staying calm' osf

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma attributes record victory to the art of 'staying calm'

    cricket Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation osf

    Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance leads England to a massive 434-Run victory in Rajkot osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance leads England to a massive 434-Run victory in Rajkot

    Recent Stories

    Matthew Perry fans express disappointment over exclusion from Memoriam segment; BAFTA responds RKK

    Matthew Perry fans express disappointment over exclusion from Memoriam segment; BAFTA responds

    Karnataka: Social welfare dept modifies residential school slogan, says previous motto conveyed 'slavery' vkp

    Karnataka: Social welfare dept modifies residential school slogan, says previous motto conveyed 'slavery'

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding guest list out, here's who all are expected to attend RBA

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: List of guests is out

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now'

    Football Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum osf

    Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon