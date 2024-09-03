Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ILT20 2024: Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy named head coach of Sharjah Warriorz

    Duminy is currently also South Africa's white-ball batting coach, having taken up the role in late 2023. The 40-year-old, who has played more than 300 international matches across all formats, was the batting coach of Sharjah Warriorz in the last edition and now steps into a larger leadership role. 

    cricket ILT20 2024: Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy named head coach of Sharjah Warriorz scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 6:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Duminy made his international debut back in 2004 in a ODI match against Sri Lanka at Colombo. He went on to make 199 appearances for South Africa in the 50 over format, scoring more than five thousand runs and taking 69 wickets. Meanwhile, he played 81 T20Is, accumulated 1934 runs and took 21 wickets. When it comes to the longest format of the game, the all-rounder has represented the Proteas in 46 Tests, hit more than two thousand runs and scalped 42 wickets. 

    Because of his all-round skills with the bat, ball and on the field, Duminy was one of the most sort-after cricketers in the franchise T20 Leagues across the globe. He played in the Caribbean Premier League, Indian Premier League and Pakistan Premier League. 

    Duminy made is IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2009 and went on play for the likes of Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad across eight seasons in India. The left-handed batsman played his last international match for South Africa in 2019 and later announced his retirement from professional cricket the next year. 

    Following the announcement of his Warriorz role, Duminy said: "I am delighted to take up the challenge of being the head coach with the Sharjah Warriorz. This is an excellent set-up, which is vibrant and full of optimism and ideas for the upcoming season. We are looking forward to building a strong squad for this year, and we are excited to see what lies in store for us." 

