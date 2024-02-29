Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

    Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan raises concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to deny central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, questioning the apparent inconsistency in comparison to players like Hardik Pandya.

    cricket 'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has raised concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to deny central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Pathan questions the inconsistency in judging players like Hardik Pandya, who have not played red-ball cricket but still secured a Grade A contract. The BCCI terminated contracts for Kishan and Iyer on Wednesday, with Pandya receiving a Grade A contract despite his absence from Test cricket since 2018.

    "If players like Hardik don't play red-ball cricket, should they participate in white-ball domestic cricket when not on national duty?" Pathan expressed on X. He emphasizes that such criteria should apply universally for Indian cricket to attain desired results.

    Kishan, 25, opted out of Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy campaign, focusing on IPL preparations. Iyer, excluded from the Indian team due to a groin injury, missed Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal but is set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL.

    Pathan remains optimistic about Iyer and Kishan's comeback, acknowledging their talent. The exclusion of these players is perceived as a strong message to young cricketers prioritizing white-ball success and IPL contracts over first-class cricket.

    Former India coach Ravi Shastri also expressed support for Iyer and Kishan, emphasising the spirit of comebacks in cricket. Shastri encouraged both players to face challenges and return stronger, citing their past achievements as a testament to their abilities.

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI mulls substantial pay hike for red-ball players, considers matching fee with IPL earnings: Report snt

    BCCI mulls substantial pay hike for red-ball players, considers matching fee with IPL earnings: Report

    cricket Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket osf

    Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket

    cricket Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter osf

    Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    cricket BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what board said osf

    BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what the board said

    cricket Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts osf

    Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut as 'star candidates'? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut as 'star candidates'?

    BCCI mulls substantial pay hike for red-ball players, considers matching fee with IPL earnings: Report snt

    BCCI mulls substantial pay hike for red-ball players, considers matching fee with IPL earnings: Report

    MWC 2024 THIS phone is the 'best smartphone' of 2023; beats iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra gcw

    MWC 2024: THIS phone is the 'best smartphone' of 2023; beats iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis (WATCH)

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation osf

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon