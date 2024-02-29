'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan raises concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to deny central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, questioning the apparent inconsistency in comparison to players like Hardik Pandya.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has raised concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to deny central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Pathan questions the inconsistency in judging players like Hardik Pandya, who have not played red-ball cricket but still secured a Grade A contract. The BCCI terminated contracts for Kishan and Iyer on Wednesday, with Pandya receiving a Grade A contract despite his absence from Test cricket since 2018.

"If players like Hardik don't play red-ball cricket, should they participate in white-ball domestic cricket when not on national duty?" Pathan expressed on X. He emphasizes that such criteria should apply universally for Indian cricket to attain desired results.

Kishan, 25, opted out of Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy campaign, focusing on IPL preparations. Iyer, excluded from the Indian team due to a groin injury, missed Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal but is set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL.

Pathan remains optimistic about Iyer and Kishan's comeback, acknowledging their talent. The exclusion of these players is perceived as a strong message to young cricketers prioritizing white-ball success and IPL contracts over first-class cricket.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also expressed support for Iyer and Kishan, emphasising the spirit of comebacks in cricket. Shastri encouraged both players to face challenges and return stronger, citing their past achievements as a testament to their abilities.

