Gautam Gambhir poised to replace Rahul Dravid as India's Cricket Head Coach: Report

As the BCCI actively seeks a new head coach for the Indian men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, has emerged as a primary candidate to succeed Rahul Dravid.

Reportedly, Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is eager to step into the shoes of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. However, he has a significant condition attached to his interest.

Amid the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) active pursuit of a new head coach for the men's national team, various renowned former cricketers' names have emerged. VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were prominent among the Indian contenders when the board announced its search to replace Rahul Dravid. Additionally, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Stephen Fleming, among others, were reportedly under consideration. Nevertheless, it appears that Gautam Gambhir, currently associated with KKR, stands out as the primary candidate in the BCCI's view.

According to a report in Dainik Jagaran, Gambhir is inclined towards assuming the role of India's head coach, despite being in his inaugural year as KKR's mentor. However, there's a catch.

The report suggests that Gambhir is only inclined to apply for the position if he receives a 'selection guarantee'. Merely being an applicant for the role does not interest the former Indian opener. Gambhir would only consider throwing his hat in the ring if he is assured of being selected as Dravid's successor.

The deadline for applying for the head coach position is May 27, and it remains unclear how many potential candidates have thrown their hats into the ring. Recently, the BCCI refuted claims of approaching Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer for the role, though both individuals asserted that they were indeed approached but opted to decline the offer.

Should Gambhir decide to apply and assume the role, he would need to relinquish his position as KKR's mentor. The former southpaw, who captained KKR to two IPL victories, is credited with the franchise's resurgence this season. KKR's performance in IPL 2024 has significantly bolstered Gambhir's candidacy as India's prospective head coach.

