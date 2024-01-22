Former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri to be conferred with BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Renowned former Indian all-rounder, Ravi Shastri, is set to be recognised with the CK Nayudu Award for lifetime achievement at the upcoming BCCI awards ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, in Hyderabad. The esteemed accolade acknowledges Shastri's remarkable contributions to Indian cricket, adding his name to the esteemed list of cricketing legends such as Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Syed Kirmani, and Kris Srikkanth who have also received the CK Nayudu Award for lifetime achievement.

Shastri, the former team director, assumed the role of Head Coach for the national side after being appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman. His contract entails an annual salary, which is more than his predecessor Anil Kumble. While the World Cup was underway, the BCCI announced an extension of Shastri's contract after the tournament. Subsequently, on August 16, 2019, he was re-appointed as the head coach of the senior men's Indian team, and his new contract spans until the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

Also Read: India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests citing personal reasons