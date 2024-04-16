'For the sake of sport': Mahesh Bhupathi calls for 'sale of RCB' amid team's horrid IPL 2024 campaign

In a disheartening turn of events, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced a formidable challenge against SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB conceded a record-breaking 287 runs in 20 overs, marking the highest total ever scored against them in IPL history.

Despite commendable efforts from Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, and du Plessis, the task of chasing down 288 runs proved daunting. Ultimately, RCB fell short by 25 runs, extending their losing streak to five consecutive matches in the IPL 2024 season. With each defeat, RCB finds themselves drifting further away from securing a playoff spot, currently languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table.

RCB, alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 but has yet to clinch the tournament title. The team's persistent struggles have sparked discussions about the need for a significant overhaul.

Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi recently expressed his concerns about RCB's performance, advocating for a change in ownership to rejuvenate the franchise. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Bhupathi urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to facilitate the sale of RCB to a new owner committed to nurturing the team's growth and success.

Bhupathi's sentiments echo those of former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, who emphasized the importance of team dynamics in achieving success. Vaughan noted that despite boasting star players like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis, RCB has struggled to harness their collective potential. He highlighted the need for strategic team restructuring and role definition to optimize performance.

As discussions surrounding RCB's future intensify, the franchise faces a critical juncture in its journey. Whether a change in ownership will usher in a new era of success remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: RCB's performance will continue to be closely scrutinised by fans and experts alike in the seasons to come.

