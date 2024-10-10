England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test

England are on the verge of victory against Pakistan in the first Test. Trailing by 267 runs, Pakistan finished day four at 152 for 6 in their second innings. With only one day remaining, Pakistan needs another 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Agha Salman (41) and Aamer Jamal (27) are at the crease. Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two wickets each, dismantling Pakistan on Day 4.

Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (0) on the very first ball of their second innings, bowled by Chris Woakes. Shan Masood, coming in at number three, could only manage 11 runs. Babar Azam (5) disappointed once again. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub (25) also returned to the pavilion. Saud Shakeel (29) and Mohammad Rizwan (10) couldn't make significant contributions either.

Earlier, England declared their innings at 823 for 7 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 556. Harry Brook (317), Joe Root (262) starred with the bat, stitching together a fourth wicket partnership of 454 runs. Meanwhile Zak Crawley (74) and Ben Duckett (84) made handy contributions for the Three Lions. Jamie Smith (31), Atkinson (2), and Ollie Pope (0) were the other dismissed batsmen. Chris Woakes (17) and Carse (9 ) remained unbeaten. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub took two wickets each.

Earlier, Shan Masood (151), Abdullah Shafique (102), and Agha Salman (104) helped Pakistan reach a respectable total in their first innings. For England, Jack Leach took three wickets, while Atkinson and Carse claimed two wickets each.

