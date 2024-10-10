Ratan Tata's influence extends far beyond corporate boardrooms; he was also known for his deep passion for sports, particularly cricket.

In a profound loss for India, Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Renowned for his significant contributions as a business tycoon and philanthropist, Tata's impact on India's economy and society was monumental. His humility and approachable demeanor endeared him to many, establishing him as one of the most recognized and respected business leaders on the global stage.

Ratan Tata's influence extends far beyond corporate boardrooms; he was also known for his deep passion for sports, particularly cricket. His legacy is marked not only by his business achievements but also by his commitment to nurturing and supporting Indian cricket and its players. The Tata Group's connection with Indian cricket is a testament to Tata's belief in the importance of supporting athletic talent.

Throughout his tenure at the helm of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata oversaw a wide array of companies under the Tata Group umbrella, which played a crucial role in offering job opportunities and financial assistance to Indian cricketers. His vision fostered a conducive environment for athletes to balance their sporting careers with professional commitments, ensuring generations of players could thrive.

The Tata Group's commitment to cricket is evident in the numerous players who have directly benefited from its support. For instance, Farokh Engineer, a celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman, received significant backing from Tata Motors during his playing days. Similarly, Air India, also part of the Tata conglomerate, provided crucial support to distinguished cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, and VVS Laxman, helping shape their careers at critical junctures.

The connection between the Tata Group and Indian cricket goes beyond historical figures. Indian Airlines, affiliated with the Tata Group, served as a launching pad for several prominent athletes, including fast bowler Javagal Srinath, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, and the dynamic Mohammed Kaif. These athletes not only excelled in the sport but also became icons, inspiring future generations.

Moreover, players like Ajit Agarkar (associated with Tata Steel) and Rusi Surti (connected to IHCL, or Indian Hotels Company Limited) were integral parts of the Tata family, benefiting from the group’s long-standing dedication to cricket. In recent years, the legacy has continued, with athletes such as Shardul Thakur (Tata Power) and Jayant Yadav (Air India) receiving support from the Tata Group, showcasing the ongoing commitment to fostering sporting talent.

Ratan Tata's passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched, both in the business realm and in sports. His contributions to Indian cricket exemplify a holistic approach to leadership, where success is measured not just by profit margins but also by the positive impact on society. As India mourns the loss of a great leader, the cricketing community remembers Ratan Tata as a patron and supporter whose influence has helped shape the sport and nurture talent across generations. The Tata Group’s unwavering support for cricket will continue to be a vital part of India's sporting narrative, echoing Ratan Tata's vision for a thriving, multifaceted society.

Here's a look at how several Indian cricketers mourned the sad demise of Ratan Tata:

