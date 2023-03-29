Cricket coach in Uttarakhand booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers

Cricket coaches are expected to be humble. However, some are known for their ruthless behaviour, as in Uttarakhand, a cricket coach was booked for talking in inappropriate language with women cricketers.

A case has been lodged in Dehradun against a cricket coach who attempted suicide by consuming poison after an audio clip supposedly having his offensive discussions with women cricketers emerged, the police voiced on Tuesday. They said the case against indicted Narendra Shah was enlisted after a complaint from a woman's father who trained at his cricket academy.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Doval articulated that a person alleged that the coach talked to his daughter in filthy language and utilised harsh terms about her caste. Functioning on the complaint, a case has been recorded against Shah under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), POCSO Act and SC/ST Act, the senior official said.

The officer added that some other girls also complained similarly against Shah, and the police are investigating the issue. On Friday, Shah endeavoured to end his life by swallowing venom. He was instantly admitted to the hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, police concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)