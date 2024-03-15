ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the "Stop Clock" system, currently undergoing trials, will become a permanent feature in white-ball international matches starting from the T20 World Cup 2024. The decision reflects the ICC's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of match officiating. The Stop Clock system allows for precise timing of certain match situations, such as player reviews, timeouts, and intervals, ensuring fairness and consistency in decision-making processes. This move is expected to streamline match management and contribute to a more engaging and spectator-friendly cricketing experience for fans worldwide.

The T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for June in the West Indies and the USA, will include reserve days for the semifinals and final, as confirmed by the ICC.

The use of stop-clocks, initially introduced on a trial basis in men’s limited-overs international matches in December 2023, has proven successful in ensuring timely completion of matches. As a result, the ICC has decided to make it a mandatory playing condition for all Full Member ODI and T20I matches starting from 1 June 2024. The rule requires the fielding side to commence a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous one, with penalties imposed for delays.

Additionally, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and USA in June, will feature reserve days for the semifinals and final to account for any unforeseen interruptions. Moreover, specific criteria have been outlined regarding the minimum number of overs required for a match to be considered valid, varying between group stages, Super Eight stages, and knockout matches.

Furthermore, the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been finalised. With India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament, 12 automatic qualifiers have been identified, including the top eight teams from the 2024 edition. The remaining spots will be filled by the highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings table as of 30 June 2024, ensuring a competitive lineup for the prestigious event.

