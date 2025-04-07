Ex-India skipper MS Dhoni expresses his wish to see THESE 4 former teammates playing together again

Read Full Article

Former India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has picked his four Indian teammates whom he wished to see playing together again. Dhoni is currently part of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, representing Chennai Super Kings after being retained by the franchise for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that he retired from international cricket for more than five years.

Dhoni is one of the greatest captains the cricketing world has ever seen. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Team India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy titles, making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments. During Dhoni’s captaincy stint, which began in 2007 and ended in 2017, India scaled new heights, nurtured a new generation of cricketers, and established a winning culture in the team.

MS Dhoni played with several senior players in the team, who laid the foundation for India’s dominance in world cricket. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and to name a few were instrumental in shaping India’s core during the transitional phase.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides MAJOR update on Rohit Sharma's availability for clash against RCB

MS Dhoni reveals to see four Indian players in the team again

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, MS Dhoni was asked to pick his all-time playing XI, which he instantly rejected and rather picked four Indian players he wished to see in the team and play together again.

“Yeah, I would stick to my Indian players, "Viru pa (Virender Sehwag) opening the innings. So Viru pa, Sachin (Sachin Tendulkar), Dada (Sourav Ganguly). Because, you know, the thing is, imagine everyone at their prime.” the former India skipper said.

“And the beauty is when you see them playing, you will feel there's nobody better. But cricket is a game of ups and downs. So it becomes very difficult how to pick, but growing up, we have all seen these players perform.” he added

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni until their retirement from the game. It was Sourav Ganguly who gave an opportunity to MS Dhoni to showcase his talent on the international stage, backing the young wicketkeeper-batter despite initial setbacks. And, Sachin Tendulkar’s long dream of winning the ODI World Cup was fulfilled when India, under the captaincy of Dhoni, lifted the coveted trophy in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium.

MS Dhoni recalls Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes at the 2007 T20 World Cup

MS Dhoni fondly reminisced about Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup, stating that every player has contributed to the success of Team India in their own way. He further revealed the reason for picking an all-time playing XI.

“You know when Yuvi (Yuvraj) was hitting six sixes, you'd say you don't want to watch anyone else. So, the thing is, why should I pick anyone? Why can't I just enjoy everyone?” Dhoni said.

“You know, they all contributed to India. You know, they all made sure that we win many tournaments wherever we are playing.

“Not everything was covered before (like today). There are lot of performances that I may not be aware of, generations I may not be aware of but some of the talents we have seen especially at their peak, you will be like 'mind blowing'," he added.

Also read: IPL 2025: PBKS' Chahal opens up on facing CSK veteran Dhoni and experience of playing under Iyer's captaincy

Latest Videos