County Championship 2023: Ahead of WTC Final, Cheteshwar Pujara scores third 100 for Sussex in four games

County Championship 2023 is witnessing Cheteshwar Pujara play for Sussex as a part of his preparations for the ICC World Test Championship Final next month. Meanwhile, the Indian has scored his third century in four meetings.

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued to thrive in the English County circuit, bringing up his third century in four matches for Sussex against Worcestershire at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, on Friday. Since he arrived in England for yet another County season, Pujara has played a vital role for Sussex, starting with 115 and 35 against Durham in his side's two-wicket win.

Despite failing in the two innings against Yorkshire, Pujara bounced back with a resolute knock against Gloucestershire, hitting 151 off 238 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. On Friday, Pujara, who captained the side, hit 136 off 189 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six. He reached his century off 138 balls with 14 fours and a six.

In the process, Pujara added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Australia batting star Steve Smith, who has also signed up with Sussex for a three-match stint ahead of the Ashes, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston. Earlier in this game, England seamer Ollie Robinson, who will line up against the Smith-led Australian batting attack next month, took seven wickets in the first innings for Sussex.

Pujara's form in England is a shot in the arm for the Indian team, struck by a string of injuries and the unavailability of key players. Earlier on Friday, opening batter KL Rahul announced his unavailability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League and next month's WTC Final against Australia due to a thigh injury.

Rahul joined the list of Indian players, including fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, to be ruled out of the WTC Final. The world No. 1 Test side India will take on Australia in the WTC Final to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11.