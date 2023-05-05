Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final: Indian batter KL Rahul rules himself out of clash against Australia; to undergo thigh surgery

    Indian batter KL Rahul, who suffered a leg injury during the IPL 2023, has ruled himself out of the World Test Championship final against Australia.

    First Published May 5, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    India's top-order batter KL Rahul on Friday ruled himself out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team. 

    Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has been ruled out indefinitely due to the injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League game against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.

    The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority," Rahul said in a statement he uploaded on his social media handles.

    "After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly.

    "My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," he added.

    Earlier today, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by Rahul, issued a press release saying he will need thigh surgery and was facing a "lengthy layoff".

    While chasing a ball in the second over of their Monday match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul tore a tendon in his right leg. At that time, he needed assistance leaving the pitch, and he didn't come back until a chase involving 127 turned tense.

    The 31-year-old stepped up to the plate at No. 11 in an effort to take the game. The No. 9 Amit Mishra had to face every ball of the final over since he was unable to run between the wickets.

    After the game became involved in the Virat Kohli vs. Gautam Gambhir dispute, which Rahul attempted to defuse by separating the two players, LSG ultimately lost by 18 runs.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
