Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Babar Azam reinstated as Pakistan's white-ball skipper ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

    Under the leadership of newly appointed chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reinstated Babar Azam as the captain of the senior men's team for white-ball cricket, encompassing ODIs and T20Is.

    BREAKING PCB reappoints Babar Azam as white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Pakistan's star batsman, Babar Azam, was on Sunday reinstated as the white-ball captain, just two months before the T20 World Cup 2024. He takes over from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who led the team in just one series, a 1-4 loss to New Zealand in January.

    The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee unanimously recommended Babar's return to the captaincy.

    "Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the PCB said in a media release.

    In a recent Lahore meeting with PCB Chief Naqvi, Babar reportedly sought assurances regarding his tenure and expressed his desire to be appointed as the captain of the Test side as well.

    However, a PTI report quoting a credible source within the PCB revealed that Naqvi clarified the board's position, stating that while Babar would receive a fair opportunity as captain in white-ball formats, a decision regarding the Test captaincy would be deferred.

    Presently, Shan Masood leads the red ball team.

    "Naqvi made it clear to Babar that PCB will decide on the Test captaincy after appointing the red ball foreign coach and Pakistan has no Test commitments until after the World Cup," the source told PTI.

    After a disappointing performance at the ODI World Cup in India last November, Babar Azam stepped down as captain from all three formats.

    His decision came after then PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf informed him that he would no longer lead the white-ball formats but would remain captain of the Test team.

    During Babar's tenure as captain, Pakistan reached the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The upcoming edition of the tournament is scheduled to commence on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

    The announcement was reportedly made following a meeting between selectors - Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, and Bilal Afzal - with Shaheen in the Kakul training camp on Saturday evening. They informed him of their decision for him to concentrate on his bowling, suggesting that having a batsman lead the white-ball teams would be more beneficial.

    According to the PTI report quoting insiders, Shaheen accepted the decision without much protest, though he highlighted the perceived unfairness of being judged solely on one series.

    The report added that Shaheen's performance as captain for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, which resulted in their last-place finish, along with his inconsistent individual performance, were significant factors influencing the decision to replace him.

    "The PCB Chairman had made it clear to the selectors that they must decide who should be the captain and also said they would be answerable for the performances of the national team in the future,” the source told the news agency.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: MCA rubbishes reports of strict action against fans targeting Hardik Pandya snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: MCA rubbishes reports of strict action against fans targeting Hardik Pandya

    IPL 2024: 'Looks like his brother' - Fans compare LSG's Mayank Yadav to Suryakumar after heroics against PBKS snt

    IPL 2024: 'Looks like his brother' - Fans compare LSG's Mayank Yadav to Suryakumar after heroics against PBKS

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch first win on the back of Mayank Yadav's debut heroics over Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch first win on the back of Mayank Yadav's debut heroics over Punjab Kings

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG's Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of the season; clocks 155.8 kmph as fans go berserk osf

    IPL 2024: LSG's Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of the season; clocks 155.8 kmph as fans go berserk

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk osf

    IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update: How to make UPI payments on app? gcw

    WhatsApp update: How to make UPI payments on app?

    football ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic satisfied with Kerala Blasters FC's draw against Jamshedpur FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic satisfied with Kerala Blasters FC's draw against Jamshedpur FC; WATCH highlights

    Who was Chance Perdomo? Gen V star dies at 27 in bike accident RBA

    Who was Chance Perdomo? Gen V star dies at 27 in bike accident

    BREAKING President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon BJP stalwart LK Advani; PM Modi applauds (WATCH) gcw

    BREAKING: President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon BJP stalwart LK Advani; PM Modi applauds (WATCH)

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: MCA rubbishes reports of strict action against fans targeting Hardik Pandya snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RR: MCA rubbishes reports of strict action against fans targeting Hardik Pandya

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon