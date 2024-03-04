Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Australia's Pat Cummins appointed as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for upcoming season

    Australian star cricketer Pat Cummins, who successfully led the winning side against India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, was on Monday appointed as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. 

    BREAKING Australia's Pat Cummins named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday named veteran Australian allrounder Pat Cummins as captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, sparking massive excitement among the Orange Army. Cummins' successful leadership for Australia in Tests and ODIs, including winning the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup last year, seems to have influenced the decision.

    SRH secured Cummins' services for a substantial amount of INR 20.5 crore after triumphing in the bidding war against MI, CSK, and RCB. It will be intriguing to see if the Australian ODI and Test captain can replicate his country's success in the IPL. KKR attempted a similar strategy with Eoin Morgan, and he helped them reach the final in IPL 2021.

    The franchise confirmed the appointment via its official social media handles with a picture of Cummins captioned “#OrangeArmy! Our new skipper Pat Cummins.”

    Aiden Markram served as the team's captain last year, but the team's failure to qualify for the playoffs, finishing last with only four wins in 14 matches, prompted a change.

    Interestingly, Markram was appointed captain after leading the Sunrisers' franchise to victory in the inaugural edition of SA20. He also defended the title this year in the tournament, leading to expectations that the South African might retain his captaincy in the IPL. However, SRH swiftly moved on from him, pinning hopes on Cummins to lead them to their first trophy since 2016.

    Regarding Cummins' IPL career, he has played 42 matches, claiming 45 wickets at an economy rate of 8.54. Cummins has also made an impact with the bat, scoring three fifties and amassing 379 runs at a strike-rate exceeding 150. His initial challenge awaits against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, as both teams commence their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 at the Eden Gardens.

    Apart from Cummins, SRH also boasts two other overseas talents - Australian star batter Travis Head and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Significantly, the franchise has opted for a notable change by replacing West Indian great Brian Lara as head coach with New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori.

    SRH squad for IPL 2024: Pat Cummins (C), Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande,  Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vaughan advocates England cricket to embrace Man City boss Pep Guardiola's management style snt

    Vaughan advocates England cricket to embrace Man City boss Pep Guardiola's management style

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant plays game of 'Goli' with neighbourhood kids; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant plays game of 'Goli' with neighbourhood kids; WATCH viral video

    Gujarat Titans' Rs 3.60 crore new signing Robin Minz meets with accident, currently under observation snt

    Gujarat Titans' Rs 3.60 crore new signing Robin Minz meets with accident, currently under observation

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update snt

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update

    Ranji Trophy semifinal, TN vs Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer trolled after he flops on return to domestic cricket snt

    Ranji Trophy semifinal, TN vs Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer trolled after he flops on return to domestic cricket

    Recent Stories

    Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details vkp

    Dakshina Kannada horror: Acid attack leaves 3 female students injured in Kadaba; see details

    Supreme Court junks immunity to corrupt MPs and MLA

    BREAKING: Supreme Court junks immunity to corrupt MPs and MLA

    Delhi AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it? AJR

    Delhi's AAP govt to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept; What is it?

    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad' vkp

    Karnataka Police receive FSL confirmation: Slogans were 'Pakistan Zindabad,' not 'Naseer Saheb Zindabad'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon