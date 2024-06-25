'Badla pura hua': Internet abuzz as Rohit special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia

India secured their spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a convincing 24-run victory over Australia in their final Super Eights match in Saint Lucia, setting up a semifinal showdown against England.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played an unforgettable innings as India secured a spot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a 24-run victory over Australia in their final Super Eights match in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday.

Rohit Sharma's masterful 92 off 41 balls showcased a blend of power and grace, propelling India to 205 for five after Australia chose to bowl on a favourable batting pitch. In response, Australia finished at 181 for seven.

Facing potential elimination from the tournament, Australia demonstrated their trademark resilience in the chase, led by skipper Mitchell Marsh (37 off 28), who rediscovered his form, and Travis Head (76 off 43), India's nemesis from the ODI World Cup final last year, who played a sensational innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/24), Jasprit Bumrah (1/29), and Arshdeep Singh (3/37) formed a formidable trio that thwarted the Australians. India secured their place as group leaders.

Australia, after their second defeat in three matches, now rely on Afghanistan's match against Bangladesh to determine their fate in the race for the second semifinal spot from Group 1.

India maintained their perfect record in the Super Eights with a third consecutive victory, setting up a semifinal clash with defending champions England in Guyana on Thursday.

Australia put up a spirited fight during their chase but faltered in the final overs.

The partnership of 86 runs between Head and Marsh was highlighted by their impressive ability to strike the ball.

Marsh showcased his prowess with powerful short-arm pulls for sixes, while Head targeted the straight boundaries. Head's flat six off Hardik Pandya down the ground was a standout moment, reminiscent of his aggressive batting in Ahmedabad on November 19.

In the midst of Marsh and Head's powerful batting display, Kuldeep Yadav's bowling shone brightly. One of his dismissals, however, owed much to Axar Patel's brilliance, who leaped at deep square leg to take a stunning one-handed catch and send Marsh packing.

With 65 runs required from 30 balls and Head still at the crease, the game hung in the balance until Jasprit Bumrah, the standout performer, returned to dismiss the opener with a well-disguised slower ball. Australia struggled to accelerate thereafter.

Earlier, on the most batsman-friendly pitch of the tournament, Australia opted to bowl first against India. Rohit Sharma capitalized on the favorable conditions, playing a sublime innings that included seven fours and eight sixes, including his record-extending 200th six in the format.

The match began auspiciously for India when Rohit flicked Mitchell Starc for a boundary in the opening over. However, Virat Kohli (0) mistimed a pull off Josh Hazlewood in the next over and was caught in the deep.

Rohit Sharma continued to dominate, aggressively taking on Mitchell Starc, whose second over proved to be his most expensive in the format, conceding 29 runs.

Rohit Sharma's innings was a masterclass in power hitting, beginning with two elegant aerial drives over extra cover for sixes before dispatching another into the cow corner region.

The fourth maximum of the over came fortuitously, a mishit that still sailed over the wicketkeeper's head.

Rohit was at his destructive best during his partnership of 87 runs with Rishabh Pant (15 off 14), who welcomed leg-spinner Adam Zampa with a towering six over long-on. Zampa, Australia's key bowler, remained wicketless.

Another highlight was Rohit's stylish six over deep mid-wicket off Pat Cummins in the latter's first over.

India deserves credit for unsettling every bowler. Rohit reached his fifty by the end of the fifth over with a single, marking the fastest fifty of the tournament.

When Marcus Stoinis entered the attack in the eighth over, Rohit effortlessly lofted a six over extra cover.

Rohit's authority was evident as he meticulously targeted every renowned bowler.

He was on course for a well-deserved century until Mitchell Starc returned to dismiss him with a yorker.

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 15), Hardik Pandya (27 not out off 17), and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) made valuable contributions, yet India couldn't capitalize in the final five overs, managing only 43 runs for the loss of one wicket.

While other bowlers struggled, Josh Hazlewood seemed to operate on a different level, conceding just 14 runs and claiming one wicket in his economical four overs.

After India's victory, numerous users on X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrated the team's redemption from the ODI World Cup 2023 finals against Australia. "Nov 19 ka badla pura hua" resounded across social media platforms as fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling India vs England clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals on June 27.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted:

