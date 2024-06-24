T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat

'Hitman' Rohit Sharma, leading from the front for India, unleashed a spectacular display of power hitting in their crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights clash against Australia in St Lucia on Monday.

'Hitman' Rohit Sharma, leading from the front for India, unleashed a spectacular display of power hitting in their crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights clash against Australia in St Lucia on Monday. His blistering 41-ball 92 guided India to a formidable total of 205 for five after they opted to bat first.

Despite an early setback with Virat Kohli's dismissal, Rohit Sharma took charge and took the attack to Mitchell Starc, smashing him for 29 runs in an over, which set the momentum firmly in India's favor at the Darren Sammy Stadium. His innings was highlighted by eight towering sixes and seven fours, showcasing his ability to dominate one of the best bowling attacks in the world.

Although Starc managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma, it provided only temporary relief for Australia as Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 16 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) continued to pile on the runs with aggressive stroke play. Hardik Pandya's quickfire 27 off 17 balls further bolstered India's innings, ensuring they finished on a high note.

Rohit Sharma's innings not only anchored India to a commanding total but also set several records in the process, underlining his status as one of the premier batsmen in T20 cricket. His fearless approach and ability to accelerate under pressure make him a crucial asset for India as they pursue success in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Here's a look at the records set by Rohit Sharma in Saint Lucia:

1) Rohit Sharma surpassed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (4145) and veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli (4103) to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, with 4165 runs to his name.

2) Rohit Sharma etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the first player to hit over 200 sixes in T20 Internationals, a testament to his exceptional power-hitting abilities.

3) He also now holds the record for the most sixes against a single opponent in all forms of international cricket.

Most sixes vs an opponent in all International cricket

132 Rohit Sharma vs Australia

130 Chris Gayle vs England

88 Rohit Sharma vs West Indies

87 Chris Gayle vs New Zealand

86 Shahid Afridi vs Sri Lanka

4) His innings also set the record for the fastest 50 against Australia in all T20Is, achieved in just 19 balls.

5) His rapid-fire 19-ball fifty stands as one of the fastest half-centuries by an Indian in T20 Internationals, showcasing his ability to dominate and accelerate the innings from the outset.

Fastest 50s for India in T20Is (balls faced)

12 Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007

18 KL Rahul vs Sco Dubai 2021

18 Suryakumar Yadav vs SA Guwahati 2022

19 Gautam Gambhir vs SL Nagpur 2009

19 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

6) His innings also marked the second-highest individual score by an Indian in T20 World Cups, just shy of Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010.

Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups

101 S Raina vs SA Gros Islet 2010

92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

89* V Kohli vs WI Wankhede 2016

7) Rohit Sharma is the only player to score 50 runs in the powerplay in this T20 World Cup.

8) Rohit Sharma also established a new record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batsman in a T20 World Cup innings, with 8 sixes.

As the T20 World Cup progresses, Rohit Sharma's innings against Australia will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment, showcasing his unparalleled skill and the indomitable spirit of the Indian cricket team on the global stage.

