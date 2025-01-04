AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah 'okay' to bat after back spasm, bowling decision pending

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed three hours of Day 2 in the Sydney Test due to a back spasm and underwent precautionary scans. While fit to bat, his bowling availability depends on Sunday’s assessment. Prasidh Krishna shone in Bumrah’s absence, taking 3/42.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is under observation after experiencing a back spasm during Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The bowler was taken for precautionary scans and missed close to three hours of play, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming action.

Bumrah, who has been pivotal for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is expected to bat if required. However, his participation as a bowler will depend on how he feels on Sunday morning, following further assessment by the medical team.



“He had a back spasm and was sent for scans as a precautionary measure. While he seems okay to bat, the final call on his bowling will be made tomorrow based on his condition,” said a team source, reported TOI.

Indian quick Prasidh Krishna, who addressed the media after the day's play, confirmed the same. “The medical team is closely monitoring him. We’ll know more when the medical team updates us,” Prasidh said.

Bumrah bowled just eight overs before leaving the field on Saturday. Though he returned to the ground later, his absence meant India had to adjust their plans mid-game. Prasidh Krishna rose to the occasion, taking 3/42 as India bowled out Australia for 181 in the second innings.

Despite the challenges, Prasidh downplayed the impact of Bumrah’s absence. “Our plans were clear, and we stuck to them even when Virat Kohli took over the leadership on the field. There wasn’t much disruption,” he said.

Prasidh also discussed the adjustments he made to improve his consistency, crediting his success to the team’s analytical approach. “I worked on finding the right lengths after consulting with the team analyst. Bowling one-change was a mental shift, and I focused on delivering control and consistency,” he explained.



Bumrah, who has been leading the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence, has been instrumental in India’s performance throughout the series, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. His potential absence on Day 3 could significantly impact India’s chances of squaring the series 2-2 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged Bumrah’s importance. “He’s a threat on any surface, anywhere. If he’s unavailable, it’ll be advantageous for us, but we know India has a strong bowling attack,” McDonald said.

