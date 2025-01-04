AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah 'okay' to bat after back spasm, bowling decision pending

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed three hours of Day 2 in the Sydney Test due to a back spasm and underwent precautionary scans. While fit to bat, his bowling availability depends on Sunday’s assessment. Prasidh Krishna shone in Bumrah’s absence, taking 3/42.

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah 'okay' to bat after back spasm, bowling decision pending vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is under observation after experiencing a back spasm during Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The bowler was taken for precautionary scans and missed close to three hours of play, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming action.  

Bumrah, who has been pivotal for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is expected to bat if required. However, his participation as a bowler will depend on how he feels on Sunday morning, following further assessment by the medical team.

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Pant's fiery fifty keeps India in hunt as decisive clash heads for exciting finish

“He had a back spasm and was sent for scans as a precautionary measure. While he seems okay to bat, the final call on his bowling will be made tomorrow based on his condition,” said a team source, reported TOI.

Indian quick Prasidh Krishna, who addressed the media after the day's play, confirmed the same. “The medical team is closely monitoring him. We’ll know more when the medical team updates us,” Prasidh said.  

Bumrah bowled just eight overs before leaving the field on Saturday. Though he returned to the ground later, his absence meant India had to adjust their plans mid-game. Prasidh Krishna rose to the occasion, taking 3/42 as India bowled out Australia for 181 in the second innings.  

Despite the challenges, Prasidh downplayed the impact of Bumrah’s absence. “Our plans were clear, and we stuck to them even when Virat Kohli took over the leadership on the field. There wasn’t much disruption,” he said.  

Prasidh also discussed the adjustments he made to improve his consistency, crediting his success to the team’s analytical approach. “I worked on finding the right lengths after consulting with the team analyst. Bowling one-change was a mental shift, and I focused on delivering control and consistency,” he explained.  

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Bumrah, who has been leading the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence, has been instrumental in India’s performance throughout the series, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. His potential absence on Day 3 could significantly impact India’s chances of squaring the series 2-2 and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.  

Australian coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged Bumrah’s importance. “He’s a threat on any surface, anywhere. If he’s unavailable, it’ll be advantageous for us, but we know India has a strong bowling attack,” McDonald said.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Pant's fiery fifty keeps India in hunt as decisive clash heads for exciting finish snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Pant's fiery fifty keeps India in hunt as decisive clash heads for exciting finish

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

AUS vs IND, 5th Test: Pant enthralls SCG with 2nd fastest Test 50 by an Indian, crowd catch video goes viral snt

AUS vs IND, 5th Test: Pant enthralls SCG with 2nd fastest Test 50 by an Indian, crowd catch video goes viral

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah returns to SCG post scans, fans hope for no injury concerns snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah returns to SCG post scans, fans hope for no injury concerns

Do bacche ka baap hu Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH) snt

'Do bacche ka baap hu': Rohit Sharma blasts media; says those with mic or pen can't decide future (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday RBA

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on RBA

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on

2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more RBA

2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon