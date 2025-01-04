AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Pant's fiery fifty keeps India in hunt as decisive clash heads for exciting finish

Staying true to his trademark aggressive style, Rishabh Pant’s fiery 33-ball 61 played a pivotal role in keeping India’s hopes alive in the ongoing fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday.

Staying true to his trademark aggressive style, Rishabh Pant’s fiery 33-ball 61 played a pivotal role in keeping India’s hopes alive in the ongoing fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday. Despite Australia holding the upper hand, Pant’s spectacular knock ensured India ended day two with a modest total of 141 for 6, leading by 145 runs.

Pant entertained the crowd at the SCG with four massive sixes and six boundaries, providing much-needed respite for India. His back-to-back sixes off Mitchell Starc, sailing into the iconic Ladies Members Stand, were a fitting highlight of his brief yet impactful innings.

With India’s top and lower order struggling against Australia’s seam-friendly conditions, Pant’s onslaught prevented the visitors’ second innings from collapsing. This came after India’s bowlers had earlier bundled out Australia for 181 runs. The bowling quartet of Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), Prasidh Krishna (3/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) delivered an exceptional performance on a challenging pitch, aided by seam and bounce.

At the crease, Virat Kohli (6) and the rest of India’s top-order struggled to counter Scott Boland’s (3/38) probing deliveries. Kohli’s continued woes against balls outside the off-stump resulted in his eighth consecutive dismissal in this series to a similar delivery, leaving his future in doubt.

The match is expected to reach its conclusion on the third day, but India’s chances of defending their total depend heavily on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. Bumrah underwent precautionary scans for an unspecified injury after leaving the field during the post-lunch session. If even a half-fit Bumrah can bowl at full intensity, it could make the task of chasing a target of 175 runs difficult for Australia on a pitch exhibiting variable bounce and widening cracks.

Pant’s Aggression Pays Off

Having been advised by the Indian coaching staff to curb his natural attacking instincts after a sedate 40 in the first innings, Pant seemed to have cleared his mind ahead of his explosive innings. Coming in with India struggling against Boland and debutant Beau Webster, Pant wasted no time in asserting his presence, smashing the first ball he faced for six. His pull shots and fearless approach were a delight to watch.

Pant’s daring strokes included a powerful shot over point off Webster and two towering sixes off Starc. His innings, though short, lifted the spirits of the team and entertained both Indian and Australian fans. However, his valiant knock came to an end when he edged a rising delivery from Cummins, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bowling Unit Steps Up in Bumrah’s Absence

With Bumrah sidelined, India’s other pacers stepped up in the post-lunch session. Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy played vital roles, as India took 51 overs to bowl out Australia. The dismissal of Steve Smith (33) just before lunch, courtesy of Prasidh, disrupted Australia’s rhythm.

Post-lunch, Prasidh continued to shine, taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey (21) with a well-angled delivery from around the wicket. Reddy, making an impact in his second spell, removed Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both undone by subtle movement off the pitch. Prasidh then dealt the final blow, exploiting the uneven bounce and cracks to dismiss Webster, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp catch.

Siraj was menacing during his first spell, claiming two key wickets with well-executed outswingers before Prasidh accounted for the in-form Smith. The two were involved in a crucial 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but the Indian bowlers’ precision and persistence ensured Australia’s collapse.

As India heads into the third day, the match remains finely balanced. India’s bowlers will be hoping for a full recovery from Bumrah, as they look to defend their modest lead and set up an intriguing final day of the Test.

