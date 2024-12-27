AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

Virat Kohli faced boos from the Australian crowd after his dismissal for 36 runs during the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Following a verbal remark, he gave a "death stare" to a fan before security intervened. India ended Day 2 trailing by 310 runs.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of controversy during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 36-year-old cricketer faced hostility from the Australian crowd on Day 2 after being dismissed for 36 runs in India's first innings.  

Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring 36 runs off 86 balls, including four boundaries, during India’s response to Australia’s massive first-innings total of 474 runs. As Kohli walked back to the dressing room, the MCG crowd erupted into loud boos, which only grew louder near the Indian pavilion.  

The situation escalated when a spectator hurled a verbal remark at Kohli as he entered the tunnel. Visibly agitated, the former Indian captain turned back to confront the individual, giving a piercing "death stare." However, before the incident could escalate further, a security official intervened, calming Kohli and escorting him away.  

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

India struggles after Kohli’s dismissal

India began the day strongly but faltered after a promising start. Kohli’s dismissal came soon after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for a well-played 82. The duo had added over 100 runs for the third wicket, bringing stability to the Indian innings. However, India’s batting order collapsed, losing three wickets in quick succession and ending Day 2 at 164-5, still trailing Australia by 310 runs.  

Earlier in the match, the Pat Cummins-led Australian team posted a formidable 474 runs in their first innings. Steve Smith led the charge with his second century of the series, while the top three Australian batters contributed half-centuries to the team’s total.  

Kohli’s frustration from Day 1

Kohli’s on-field altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 added fuel to the hostility he faced from the local fans. During the incident, Kohli was seen shoulder-barging into the 19-year-old, which led to a heated exchange of words. The International Cricket Council (ICC) later fined Kohli 20% of his match fee and added a demerit point to his disciplinary record.  

This confrontation with Konstas made Kohli a target for the Australian media and fans, who began labelling him as a "villain" of the match. The crowd’s boos were relentless whenever Kohli was on the field, including when he came out to bat after Tea on Day 2.  

Despite scoring a century at Perth earlier in the series, Kohli has struggled to maintain consistency. With just 162 runs in six innings at an average of 32.50, his performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come under scrutiny.

India, trailing by a significant margin, will look to Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to stabilize the innings when play resumes on Day 3. With Australia already in a commanding position, the Indian team will need to step up to avoid conceding the match and series momentum.  

