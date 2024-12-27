AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

Rohit Sharma’s poor form in the Boxing Day Test against Australia reignites retirement debates as India struggles against Steve Smith's commanding century.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

The ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has sparked intense discussions about Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s form and his future in Test cricket. Sharma’s string of underwhelming performances Down Under continued as he managed only three runs in India’s reply to Australia’s mammoth first-innings total of 474 on Day 2 of the 4th Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday.

Rohit’s dismissal was emblematic of his struggles in the series. Attempting an ill-timed pull shot off Pat Cummins, Sharma offered a simple catch to Scott Boland at mid-on. His early departure left India at 51 for 2 at tea on Day 2, further compounding the team’s challenges after a dominant display by the hosts.

The cricketing community and fans took to social media to express their frustration, with many questioning Sharma’s place in the squad. Several users declared that it was time for Rohit Sharma to consider retirement from the Test format.

"Rohit Sharma in Last 14 Innings - 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, 3; Runs : 155; Average : 11.07; Time for Retirement from Test format!" wrote one user on X.

"Imagine Rohit Sharma announcing retirement after losing this match and Bumrah taking over the captaincy and winning the last test to draw this series. CINEMA," wrote another user.

A third user noted, "Could this be the end of Rohit Sharm? Should he take retirement or step down as captain? I think he should step down as captain keep playing and get confidence in Asian pitches."

Australia dominate with Smith's masterclass

Earlier in the day, Australia strengthened their position, thanks to Steve Smith’s magnificent 34th Test century. Resuming on 68 overnight, Smith showcased his adaptability, mixing patience with aggression to notch up a commanding 140. His innings drew comparisons to the great Sunil Gavaskar, as he equaled the Indian legend’s tally of 34 Test hundreds.

Smith received ample support from skipper Pat Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15), as Australia added crucial lower-order runs. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s valiant efforts, taking 4 for 99, the Indian bowlers struggled to maintain pressure. Mohammed Siraj endured a particularly tough outing, leaking 122 runs in 23 overs.

The decision to play two spinners—Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar—appeared misguided, with neither bowler posing a significant threat. Jadeja managed 2 for 72, while Sundar returned 1 for 49, as the Australians capitalized on loose lines and lengths.

India's batting woes

India’s response began on a shaky note, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill failing to provide stability. KL Rahul, promoted to No. 3, looked promising with a composed 24 before falling to a spectacular delivery from Cummins. The ball moved away sharply after pitching, clipping Rahul’s off-bail in what was hailed as the “delivery of the series.”

As questions mount over India’s top order, Sharma’s form remains the focal point of debate. Since his stellar performances in home conditions, his inability to adapt to overseas challenges has been glaring. In this series, his dismissals have raised concerns about shot selection and temperament.

With India trailing by a substantial margin and facing the daunting task of saving the Test, Sharma’s leadership and form are under scrutiny. Fans and experts alike are calling for introspection, urging the Indian think tank to explore younger options in the leadership role and at the top of the order.

As the Internet buzzes with opinions, one thing is clear: the Boxing Day Test might be a defining moment not just for the series, but for Rohit Sharma’s Test career.

