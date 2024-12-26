AUS vs IND, 4th Test: Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker at MCG, surprised by Khawaja's dismissal (WATCH)

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the history books on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the history books on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bumrah claimed the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja, making him the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests at the iconic venue. Bumrah now has 16 wickets at the MCG, surpassing legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who had taken 15 wickets in three matches.

Bumrah’s dismissal of Khawaja came in dramatic fashion. Introduced into the attack to break a frustrating partnership, the Indian pacer delivered a short-of-a-length delivery at waist height. Khawaja, who had been timing his pull shots well throughout the day, attempted another but was early into the shot. The ball, striking the toe-end of the bat, ballooned to KL Rahul at midwicket for an easy catch.

Visibly surprised, Bumrah appeared stunned at his luck, with even Khawaja likely regretting the misjudged shot. The wicket broke the rhythm of the Australian innings and reaffirmed Bumrah's status as one of the most reliable performers in high-pressure situations.

Bumrah’s consistency at the MCG has been remarkable. Since his debut at the venue in 2018, the fast bowler has bagged 16 wickets across four innings, with a phenomenal average of 13.06 and a best bowling figure of 6/33. His latest achievement places him ahead of Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kapil Dev on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets at the MCG.

India has maintained an impressive run at the MCG, remaining unbeaten in their last three matches at the venue since 2014. This Test holds added significance, with the series locked at 1-1. After India’s dominant 295-run win in Perth, Australia bounced back with a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide. A rain-affected draw in Brisbane left both teams eager to seize the advantage in Melbourne, with World Test Championship final qualification hanging in the balance.

With Bumrah leading India’s bowling attack in sublime form, the visitors will aim to capitalize on this breakthrough. The outcome of the MCG Test is poised to play a decisive role in determining the fate of the series and both teams’ aspirations for the World Test Championship.

