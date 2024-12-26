AUS vs IND, 4th Test: Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker at MCG, surprised by Khawaja's dismissal (WATCH)

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the history books on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

AUS vs IND, 4th Test: Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker at MCG, surprised by Khawaja's dismissal (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah etched his name into the history books on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bumrah claimed the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja, making him the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests at the iconic venue. Bumrah now has 16 wickets at the MCG, surpassing legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who had taken 15 wickets in three matches.

Bumrah’s dismissal of Khawaja came in dramatic fashion. Introduced into the attack to break a frustrating partnership, the Indian pacer delivered a short-of-a-length delivery at waist height. Khawaja, who had been timing his pull shots well throughout the day, attempted another but was early into the shot. The ball, striking the toe-end of the bat, ballooned to KL Rahul at midwicket for an easy catch.

Visibly surprised, Bumrah appeared stunned at his luck, with even Khawaja likely regretting the misjudged shot. The wicket broke the rhythm of the Australian innings and reaffirmed Bumrah's status as one of the most reliable performers in high-pressure situations.

Bumrah’s consistency at the MCG has been remarkable. Since his debut at the venue in 2018, the fast bowler has bagged 16 wickets across four innings, with a phenomenal average of 13.06 and a best bowling figure of 6/33. His latest achievement places him ahead of Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kapil Dev on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets at the MCG.

India has maintained an impressive run at the MCG, remaining unbeaten in their last three matches at the venue since 2014. This Test holds added significance, with the series locked at 1-1. After India’s dominant 295-run win in Perth, Australia bounced back with a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide. A rain-affected draw in Brisbane left both teams eager to seize the advantage in Melbourne, with World Test Championship final qualification hanging in the balance.

With Bumrah leading India’s bowling attack in sublime form, the visitors will aim to capitalize on this breakthrough. The outcome of the MCG Test is poised to play a decisive role in determining the fate of the series and both teams’ aspirations for the World Test Championship.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH) snt

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH)

ICC Test bowler rankings: Bumrah achieves highest-ever rating points for Indian bowler, equals Ashwin's record snt

ICC Test bowler rankings: Bumrah achieves highest-ever rating points for Indian bowler, equals Ashwin's record

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins offers debut advice to Sam Konstas, says 'have fun, don't overthink' snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins offers debut advice to Sam Konstas, says 'have fun, don't overthink'

Year Ender 2024: Indias T20 World Cup triumph, highs lows in Test cricket and talk of new era dmn

Year Ender 2024: India’s T20 World Cup triumph, highs & lows in Test cricket and talk of new era

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH) snt

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH)

Khalistani supporters tear, kick Tricolor in Australia; confronted by Indians, video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

AUS vs IND: Pro-Khalistan supporters tear, kick Tricolour outside MCG, confronted by Indians (WATCH)

Dearness Allowance protest UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari blasts Mamata govt's increment procedure AJR

Dearness Allowance protest UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari blasts Mamata govt's increment procedure

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH) vkp

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH)

Key changes from January 1: How GST, visa rules, and mobile charges will impact your 2025 plans AJR

Key changes from January 1: How GST, visa rules, and mobile charges will impact your 2025 plans

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon