Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist

England has included 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in their Test squad for the upcoming Ashes Test, reflecting their worries about the Moeen Ali's injury.

England have included 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in their men's Test squad for the upcoming Ashes Test at Lord's, highlighting their concerns regarding their spin-bowling options. Rehan, who represents Leicestershire in the County Championship, made headlines in December last year when he became the youngest male player to debut for England in Tests during their tour of Pakistan.

His inclusion in the squad is intended as cover for allrounder Moeen Ali, who struggled to bowl in the second innings of the opening Ashes Test due to a blister on his spinning finger. Moeen's injury was a result of his return to Test cricket after a two-year absence from the format, having focused on limited-overs cricket since 2021.

Despite not having bowled extensively with a red ball recently, Moeen was called upon early in both innings of the Edgbaston Test, where Australia secured a narrow two-wicket victory. He delivered a commendable performance, taking three wickets for 204 runs in a grueling spell of 47 overs. However, his availability for the Lord's Test remains uncertain due to the risk of aggravating his finger injury.

England captain Ben Stokes made a plea for Moeen's return to Test cricket after their primary spinner, left-arm orthodox bowler Jack Leach, was ruled out for the entire summer due to a back stress fracture. But Moeen injured his bowling finger during the match and couldn't give his best on the ground.

Rehan's sole Test appearance to date saw him claim figures of 7-137 and contribute with scores of 10 and 1 with the bat during the match in Karachi. Although his recent county form suggests he is more akin to an allrounder like Moeen rather than a specialist bowler like Leach.

In the current summer season, Rehan has played seven county games for Leicestershire, but his performance has been modest, taking only six wickets at an average of 67.66. His best figures are 3-89. However, he has displayed promise with the bat, scoring 423 runs at an average of 38.45, including four half-centuries and a highest score of 90.

The last leg-spinner to feature in an Ashes Test for England was Mason Crane, who played in the fifth Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series in Sydney. Crane finished with figures of 1-193 from 48 overs in Australia's sole batting innings.

