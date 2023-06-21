Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Is Australia's Pat Cummins the rightful heir of MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' crown?

    Australia achieved a stunning two-wicket victory at the Edgbaston to win the first Test of the Ashes  2023 series. After the visitors encountered some difficulties during the run-chase, Pat Cummins (44*) played a captain's knock in the 281-run chase. 

    Ashes 2023: Is Australia's Pat Cummins the rightful heir of MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' crown snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Cricket fans witnessed an absorbing game of Test cricket on Tuesday in the first Test of the Ashes 2023 series in Edgbaston, which resulted in Australia sealing a thrilling 2-wicket win over England. And it was Australian skipper Pat Cummins (44*), who played a captain's knock in the 281-run chase after the visitors encountered some difficulties on the final day of the match.

    When Cummins joined Alex Carey at the crease, Australia were left reeling at 209-7. The Aussies had just lost the vital wicket of in-form batsman Usman Khawaja (65), but Cummins kept his cool under pressure, forming partnerships with Carey (20) and Lyon (16*) to lead the Aussies to a storied victory.

    Social media exploded after Pat Cummins took Australia home with his ice cool temperament, which reminded a few of 'Captain Cool and 'Mr Cool' MS Dhoni. During his captaincy days for Team India, Dhoni won widescale appreciation for holding his nerves in crunch situation - both as a captain and finisher. On numerous occasions, the former Indian skipper proved that he was one of the best finishers of the game and was lauded for taking the Men in Blue to the finish line in style.

    Also read: Ashes 2023: 'Test cricket at its best' - Fans savour Edgbaston thriller as Australia beat England by 2 wickets

    From the iconic 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 and the 113* against Pakistan in 2012 to his World Cup-winning 91* against Sri Lanka in 2011, Dhoni mastered the art of leading his team to a victory and was bestowed the title of 'Captain Cool' by fans and legends of the sport. Cut to 2023, Australia's Pat Cummins is garnering praises for leading his side to a historic win against England at Edgbaston as the sensational cricketer displayed grit, determiniation and above all - ice cool temperament.

    The quality of the cricket on display by Cummins and the Australian unit also delighted the ex-cricketers on Twitter. Former India opener Virender Sehwag praised both teams and said it was "one of the best" Tests he has seen in recent memory almost immediately after Cummins scored the winning runs.

    “What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Test cricket is Best Cricket. Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr. Cool in Test cricket. What an innings under pressure and that partnership with Lyon was one to remember for a long time,” Sehwag wrote.

    India's leading spinner Ravichandra Ashwin compared the current series to the 2005 Ashes, regarded as one of the greatest Test series in cricket history. At that time, England had won the series against a star-studded Australian squad, 2-1. 2005 Ashes feel to this test series so far. #Ashes2023,” wrote Ashwin.

    Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who has remained fairly active on his Twitter profile throughout the first Ashes Test, congratulated both sides on the “fantastic” game of cricket. “Wow! What a fantastic game of Cricket. Run rate still good! Well played both team! Test Cricket at its best,” wrote the South African batting great.

    In another tweet, de Villiers also tried to make sense of England's declaration decision, while also drawing a comparison with MS Dhoni's captaincy in the Indian Premier League.

    Also read: The Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Umpire Nitin Menon reveals how handling Indian stars has made him 'match ready'

    "I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put them in a winning position more often than the rest, whether that’s by making bold declarations or playing reverse sweeps a lot, whatever it takes," De Villiers wrote.

    “The only way to make it impactful is to have a complete buy in from every individual, no ego’s, no stats driven players, just a full on buy in to be the best team in the world. That’s how I see the Eng team play atm. Also saw that with MSD and co. in the IPL,” de Villiers added.

    With series now at 1-0, Australia will look to carry on the momentum from Edgbaston to the historic Lord's when they face England in the second Test, starting from June 28.

    Also read: The Ashes 2023: 10 players to watch out for in epic England vs Australia clash

    Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to applaud Pat Cummins' brilliant show as they applauded possibly cricket's new 'Captain Cool':

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test osf

    The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test

    Ashes 2023: 'Test cricket at its best' - Fans savour Edgbaston thriller as Australia beat England by 2 wickets snt

    Ashes 2023: 'Test cricket at its best' - Fans savour Edgbaston thriller as Australia beat England by 2 wickets

    Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH)

    Oman Stuns Ireland with Five-Wicket Victory in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers osf

    Oman Stuns Ireland with Five-Wicket Victory in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale osf

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale

    Recent Stories

    football Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai osf

    Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai

    Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister Veena George urges public to remain cautious anr

    Kerala likely to witness surge in fever cases; Health Minister urges public to remain cautious

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    Will not be attending PM Modi speech Why some US lawmakers will boycott PM address to US Congress gcw

    'Will NOT be attending PM Modi’s speech...' Why some US lawmakers will 'boycott' PM's address to US Congress

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon