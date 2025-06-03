Chris Gayle arrived in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Both teams aim to secure their maiden IPL title, adding to the excitement of the final.

Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

RCB and PBKS will lock horns in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday and will seek to end their title drought in the competition.

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times ( 2009, 2011, and 2016). PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab and lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gayle played for RCB for 7 IPL seasons

Gayle has represented both RCB and PBKS in his illustrious IPL career. For RCB from 2011-17, Gayle scored 3,163 runs in 85 matches and 84 innings at an average of 43.33, with a strike rate of 152.73. He scored five centuries and 19 fifties, with the best score of 175*.

In 41 matches and innings for PBKS for 2018-21, he scored 1,339 runs at an average of 36.19, with a strike rate of over 143.21. He scored a century and 10 fifties for RCB, with the best score of 104*.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

RCB aim for the maiden IPL title

Virat Kohli has been RCB's go-to man with the bat this season, having accumulated 614 runs at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.53 this season, with eight half-centuries.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood has been their leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 games at an average of 15.80 and an economy of 8.30.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, topped the league stage with 19 points from 14 games and a better net run rate than RCB.

However, PBKS lost their Qualifier 1 game against RCB and faced Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash, which they won by five wickets to secure their spot in the summit match.

PBKS will look to avenge Qualifier 1 defeat

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been Punjab Kings' best batter this season with 603 runs at an average of 54.82 and a strike rate of 175.80.

He also made a match-winning 41-ball 87 not out against MI in Qualifier 2 to help guide PBKS into the final.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab Kings' main man with the ball, having claimed 18 wickets in 16 games at an average of 26.55 and an economy of 8.79.

In terms of the head-to-head record between the sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have played each other 36 times, with both teams winning 18 times each.

The two teams have met three times this season, with PBKS winning once and RCB winning twice. Punjab won the first encounter of the season between the teams, while Bengaluru emerged triumphant in the second match and Qualifier 1.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.