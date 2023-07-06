Ashes 2023: England fans fired up in Leeds as Alex Carey, who stumped Jonny Bairstow, is booed (WATCH)

Amidst a heated Ashes 2023 series, an incident involving Jonny Bairstow and Alex Carey, and accusations of violating the "spirit of cricket" that fuelled tensions between Australia and England, fans at Headingley, created a lively and intense atmosphere.

Fans of England and Australia entered the Headingley stadium in Leeds for the third Ashes 2023 Test on Thursday amidst a heated atmosphere. The tension stemmed from an incident during the second Test at Lord's where England's Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia's Alex Carey, resulting in accusations of violating the "spirit of cricket." The incident sparked diplomatic discussions and fueled animosity between the teams and their respective supporters. While some fans criticised Australia captain Pat Cummins for his actions, others pointed out previous similar attempts by Bairstow. The incident escalated emotions among spectators, particularly at Headingley, known for its rowdy Western Terrace.

As play commenced in the third Test, England fans expressed their dissatisfaction by booing when Carey's name was announced, while Australia's fielders faced taunts from the Western Terrace, although England's decision to bowl prevented further crowd interactions.

The atmosphere intensified when Australia opener David Warner was caught in the slips, bringing excitement to the home fans. The tempo continued with fast bowler Mark Wood's fiery deliveries, culminating in the spectacular dismissal of Usman Khawaja. Steve Smith, Australia's key batsman, entered the field amidst a chant referencing his tearful press conference following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. However, Smith's innings was short-lived, ending with an edge to Stuart Broad. The decision review system added to the drama, as the crowd chanted about the Australian team's history of cheating.

Despite the hostile environment, spectators acknowledged the cricketing nature of the banter, differentiating it from more aggressive fan behavior seen in football matches. The ongoing Ashes series continued to fuel emotions and intensity among players and fans alike.