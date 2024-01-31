0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket

"I realised the importance of a single run that is scored because later everyone used to tell us that one run can cost you, (that) either you can win or you can lose." said Sachin Tendulkar during an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a tale that echoes the spirit of determination and resilience, Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing maestro, on Wednesday reminisced about his humble beginnings and the invaluable lessons learned from his early encounters with the game. The saga unfolds with Tendulkar extending a cordial invitation to his friends from the Sahitya Sahwas colony to witness what was billed as the "first match of his life." Expectations ran high as his friends eagerly gathered to cheer for the budding batsman. However, fate had other plans, as Tendulkar was dismissed for a golden duck, leaving his friends crestfallen and disheartened.

Undeterred by the setback, Tendulkar, the "colony's main batsman," conjured up excuses in the tradition of gully cricket to mollify his disappointed companions. Yet, history repeated itself in the subsequent match, shattering hopes once more with another first-ball dismissal.

Refusing to subject his friends to further disappointment, Tendulkar opted to face the challenge alone in the third match. Against all odds, he managed to open his account with a solitary run. Despite the modest score, Tendulkar's spirits soared, recognising the significance of that solitary run as he journeyed back from Shivaji Park to Bandra, his heart brimming with contentment.

In retrospect, Tendulkar unveiled the profound realisation that emerged from that solitary run—the pivotal role of each run in the game's narrative, capable of tilting the scales of victory and defeat. This epiphany would become a cornerstone of his illustrious career, where every run held immeasurable value.

"In the first match of my life, I called all my friends from the Sahitya Sahwas. I was the main batsman of the colony and I called them to watch. All my friends came and I got out on the first ball, which was quite disappointing," Tendulkar said during an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) event in Mumbai.

"I made some excuses which were usually acceptable in gully cricket. I said, 'actually the ball was low' and they all agreed. In the next match I called them again and I got out on the first ball. I made an excuse again and said, 'this ball was a little high, it flew away from there and it was the fault of the pitch and not mine'. But in the third match, I said I won't call them as I would be wasting their time. (I thought) I will go alone," added the Little Master.

"I went and scored one run. I remember (that) I played 5-6 balls and I got out on one run. But somewhere I was happy — I scored one run. I went back to Bandra from Shivaji Park and that bus journey was a pleasant bus journey because I had scored one run," he said.

"I realised the importance of a single run that is scored because later everyone used to tell us that one run can cost you, (that) either you can win or you can lose. But, it was such a big transformation. In the first two matches, I had two scores of zero and then scored one run and went home — that one run changed my mood," said Tendulkar, who is the only batter in history to have scored 100 international centuries across formats.

Delving deeper into his formative years, Tendulkar unveiled the genesis of his iconic straight drive—a shot that would become synonymous with his batting prowess. Recalling his days playing gully cricket at Sahitya Sahwas, Tendulkar revealed how the absence of fielders behind the bowler allowed him to perfect his straight drive, a shot nurtured and honed under the watchful guidance of his coach, Ramakant Achrekar.

"My favourite shot, one which goes behind bowler -- straight drive -- that was my favourite shot. And I started playing that shot at the Sahitya Sahawas, because there were no fielders (behind the bowler)," said Tendulkar.

"When I went to Shivaji Park and started practising with (Ramakant) Achrekar sir, he would tell me that I should show my full face (of the bat) -- that is the safest way to clear a ball," said the legendary batter, adding that playing with the tennis ball was one of his earliest memories of cricket.

As Tendulkar's journey unfolded, it epitomised the essence of perseverance, passion, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. From the disappointments of his early outings to the pinnacle of cricketing glory, Sachin Tendulkar's saga remains a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the transformative power of determination.