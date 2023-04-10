Ahead of ICC WTC Final, Rahul Dravid and Team India coaching staff to chalk out plans at NCA

India's next assignment would be the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia in June at The Oval. Ahead of the same, head coach Rahul Dravid and other Indian coaching staff would assemble at the NCA to chalk out plans.

The top Indian stars might be busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Still, head coach Rahul Dravid and his team will assemble at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Tuesday to start preparations for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final in June. India will meet Australia at The Oval in London from June 7-11 for its second consecutive appearance in a WTC Final.

With injuries to key first-team players like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and the main overseas match-winner Rishabh Pant, many issues need to be addressed ahead of the big final. The workload management aspect must also be considered, considering the ICC World Cup 2023.

"Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and the other support staff will be meeting the NCA team headed by VVS Laxman to discuss various issues related to the senior team," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Laxman, as the head of NCA, is not only overseeing the rehabilitation module of centrally contracted injured players under the aegis of the Sports Science and Medicine team but at the same time is responsible for tracking the progress of 'Targeted' players (India, India A) as well as the Emerging Players (aged between 19 and 23).

It is expected that both Dravid and Laxman and their respective teams would extensively discuss workload management and the plans for preparation for the final. It is there to be seen whether Head of Sports Science Nitin Patel encounters any tough questions about the regular breakdown of players returning after extensive rehabilitation. Iyer (red ball) and Deepak Chahar (white ball) are a case in point.

Pros and cons of workload management

Most IPL franchises have confirmed to PTI that there has yet to be written communication from the BCCI on the workload management of fast bowlers during the event. The five pacers, who are sure to make the main WTC squad list, if fully fit, are Mohammed Shami (GT), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Shardul Thakur (KKR) and Jaydev Unadkat (LSG).

A noted coach, a key support staff member of the Indian cricket team, accepted that it was a problem. "If June 7 is the start of the WTC final, currently, all the Indian pacers need to bowl at least 200 deliveries [33 overs approximately] per week [7 days]. That's how you build the miles [in simple words, stamina] in your legs," he said.

"But in IPL, the main star bowlers would hardly come for every training session. You will mostly see them getting rest a day before the game as one day before that. There is travelling. The heavy travelling part can cause more injuries, so they won't be able to bowl in training," the former coach said. Skipper Rohit Sharma had said after the Australia series that all first-team bowlers would be given red Dukes ball, and if anyone wants, they can train with it.

Lack of good quality practice game

With English county season on and WTC being an ICC event, even if IPL team members, who don't qualify for play-offs, leave early for the United Kingdom [UK], they can only play intra-squad matches amongst themselves. Even if BCCI requests England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to put up a scratch squad, it will be primarily rookies or players from the minor county as the main sides will not release any player for a warm-up game.

How to get quality net training and match practice ahead of the game will be a concern for BCCI. Also, the kind of net bowlers will be picked alongside bowlers in the main squad. Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Shivam Mavi, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are some bowlers expected to travel with the team.

Ajinkya Rahane is back in contention

After a decent domestic season in which he scored 600-plus runs, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely in contention for a place in the squad of 15 as Iyer is set to undergo back surgery. There is one slot vacant in the Indian middle-order, and Suryakumar Yadav hasn't exactly set the IPL stage on fire.

With KS Bharat's batting technique not suitable in the seaming and swinging conditions of the UK, there could be a case for KL Rahul donning big gloves and playing in the middle order. But, the place vacated by Iyer needs to be filled, and Rahane, with his 82 Test experience and nearly 5,000 runs (4,931 runs), gives that assurance even though he had a roughly three-year lean patch in the traditional format.

(With inputs from PTI)