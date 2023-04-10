Perks of BCCI's honorary job: First-Class travel, suite room and USD 1,000 per day on foreign trips

Being an office bearer of the BCCI is considered a highly reputable job. Meanwhile, the job is all set to become luxurious, with the bearers being handed a $1,000 daily allowance for the overseas tour, with First-Class travel and a suite room.

An office bearer of the all-powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now be paid a daily allowance of ₹1,000 on foreign tours and will fly First-Class. The increase in allowances doled out to the BCCI office bearers was tabled in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but came into effect last October.

The per diem (daily allowance) has been revised after more than seven years. Earlier, the office bearers of the world's richest board used to get $750 per day on overseas tours. The office bearers, including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and joint-secretary, will also be entitled to ₹40,000 per day for meetings within India and business class travel, according to the BCCI document accessed by PTI.

For 'work travel', they will be paid ₹30,000 daily. They can also book a suite room on domestic and overseas trips. The allowances of the IPL chairman have also been bracketed in the office-bearers' category. Members of the BCCI Apex Council, including two representatives from the Indian Cricketers' Association, will get ₹40,000 per day for their quarterly meetings and $500 on overseas tours. However, it is usually the office bearers who travel overseas for work.

The board has also revised the allowances for the members of its state units, who will now get ₹30,000 per day during domestic travel and $400 on foreign travel. The three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which picks the head coach of both men's and women's national teams, will be paid ₹3.5 lakh each for meetings. Foreign travel is unlikely in their case, but each is entitled to $400 per day for this.

It is to be noted that a BCCI office bearer's post is an honorary one. Its well-paid employees, like the CEO, will get a daily allowance of $650 on foreign tours and ₹15,000 per day within India.

(With inputs from PTI)